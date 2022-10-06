'Walker Independence' Star Matt Barr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of a Day on Set

01 of 10 Ready to Ride Courtesy Matt Barr "The is the face of Texas boy who grew up and is living his cowboy dreams! Off to set."

02 of 10 Old School Driving Courtesy Matt Barr "First up, learning to drive this stagecoach with my two lead horses, Nova and Cain."

03 of 10 Smoother Than a Gallop Courtesy Matt Barr "Sometimes on set Kat [Katherine McNamara] and I trade the horses for the ATV. Both can haul ass, but one breaks a hell of a lot easier than the other."

04 of 10 Opposite of a Glow-Up Courtesy Matt Barr "Getting bloody in the makeup trailer and getting the cowboy shag right. If my character Hoyt isn't bruised and bloody, something's wrong."

05 of 10 Hey, That's Not a Horse Courtesy Matt Barr "For close up dialogue shots while riding, sometimes we bust out the 'barrel rig!' I'll tell ya what, it's hard as hell to pretend to ride a horse while sitting on a barrel, attached to a truck hauling you through the Santa Fe frontier. Acting baby!"

06 of 10 Pucker for a Penny Courtesy Matt Barr [With McNamara and Katie Findlay] "Think I should charge more…"

07 of 10 Coffee Break Courtesy Matt Barr "When shooting a horse chase whisky wagon robbery, how do get in character? Three iced coffees and this outlaw is ready to rock."

08 of 10 Fun Faces Courtesy Matt Barr [From left: Barr, McNamara, Findlay and Philemon Chambers] "Some of the 'Windy' (a.k.a Walker Independence) family. I love seeing faces everyday when I come to work. The best!"

09 of 10 Off-Camera Smiles Courtesy Matt Barr "After beating me up all day in front of the camera, I still love me some Justin Johnson Cortez. We're having way too much fun out there!"