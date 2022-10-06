'Walker Independence' Star Matt Barr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of a Day on Set

The star of The CW's new Walker prequel series — premiering Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT — shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at life on the set in New Mexico.

By People Staff
Published on October 6, 2022 12:00 PM
Ready to Ride

"The is the face of Texas boy who grew up and is living his cowboy dreams! Off to set."

Old School Driving

"First up, learning to drive this stagecoach with my two lead horses, Nova and Cain."

Smoother Than a Gallop

"Sometimes on set Kat [Katherine McNamara] and I trade the horses for the ATV. Both can haul ass, but one breaks a hell of a lot easier than the other."

Opposite of a Glow-Up

"Getting bloody in the makeup trailer and getting the cowboy shag right. If my character Hoyt isn't bruised and bloody, something's wrong."

Hey, That's Not a Horse

"For close up dialogue shots while riding, sometimes we bust out the 'barrel rig!' I'll tell ya what, it's hard as hell to pretend to ride a horse while sitting on a barrel, attached to a truck hauling you through the Santa Fe frontier. Acting baby!"

Pucker for a Penny

[With McNamara and Katie Findlay] "Think I should charge more…"

Coffee Break

"When shooting a horse chase whisky wagon robbery, how do get in character? Three iced coffees and this outlaw is ready to rock."

Fun Faces

[From left: Barr, McNamara, Findlay and Philemon Chambers] "Some of the 'Windy' (a.k.a Walker Independence) family. I love seeing faces everyday when I come to work. The best!"

Off-Camera Smiles

"After beating me up all day in front of the camera, I still love me some Justin Johnson Cortez. We're having way too much fun out there!"

Tune In on Thursdays!

"Excited for y'all to see these guys in action!"

Walker Independence airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

