The Waldrop Family Adjusts to Life at Home with 6 Newborns in Sweet Home Sextuplets

The babies have arrived!

In a sneak peek from this week’s episode of Sweet Home Sextuplets, parents Eric and Courtney Waldrop adjust to life at home with their newborn sextuplets.

“It’s the first day with all the babies,” Courtney says. “With our big boys at school, it’s just the two of us with the babies.”

And naturally, the parents are already exhausted.

“They’re all crying, they’re all needing us at the same time. We’re just trying to figure out the best way to do it,” says Eric. “Last night with all the babies, it was really hard.”

“We are really tired,” Courtney adds.

The fraternal sextuplets — three boys and three girls named Blu, Layke, Tag, Rawlings, Rayne, and Rivers — were born at just under 30 weeks’ gestation at Huntsville Hospital in December.

The six babies join the couple’s three other children: sons Saylor, Wales and Bridge.

So how do the Waldrops plan to survive life at home with eight kids? With a little help from their friends, of course.

Ashley Sargent Photography

“Starting in a few days, we’ve got a schedule of people in the community rotating 24 hours a day in and out,” Courtney says.

RELATED: The Babies Are Here! TLC’s New Docuseries Sweet Home Sextuplets Set for September Premiere

Sweet Home Sextuplets follows the birth of the sextuplets and the Waldrops’ life at home with their new babies.

The couple first announced their surprise pregnancy back in August and revealed the babies’ genders later that month during a 5K run set up by their neighbors to help raise money for their expenses.

Courtney had her twins with the help of fertility treatments after suffering several heartbreaking miscarriages.

At birth, the babies ranged in weight from 2 lbs. and 4 oz. to 2 lbs. and 14 oz. They were delivered by Cesarean section with help from a team of about 40 labor and delivery nurses, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists and surgical assistants.

Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.