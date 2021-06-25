Wahlburgers Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun's Cause of Death Revealed

Wahlburgers star Henry "Nacho" Laun's cause of death has been revealed.

According to Laun's death certificate from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, acquired by TMZ, he died of "complications of acute cocaine intoxication," with the manner of death listed as an accident. It also notes that he was cremated on June 19.

Laun, who was a staple on the A&E reality series, died on June 1 at the age of 54, PEOPLE confirmed with his attorney James Neyman.

The reality personality reportedly had a health scare in May during a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and he was found unconscious in his car at a gas station, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Though the circumstances surrounding the scare were unclear, the outlet stated, he was hospitalized and placed on life support. Laun's family and friends believed his condition was getting better in the days leading up to his death, but ultimately he died at a hospital in Massachusetts, sources told the outlet.

Henry 'Nacho' Laun , MARK WAHLBERG Henry 'Nacho' Laun and Mark Wahlberg | Credit: Henry 'Nacho' Laun/INSTAGRAM

Laun was a longtime teenage friend of Mark Wahlberg and was always up for a challenge on the Wahlberg family show. He also created the Nacho Burger Challenge at Wahlburger restaurants after he famously ate four burgers in nine minutes.

Neyman recently shared with PEOPLE some of the memories of Laun, calling him a "character" and "very interesting person."

"He was kind of a natural on the show," Neyman said. "He was a very likable character and wherever we went, he was constantly recognized. ... Wherever we went, maybe it's because we were in Boston, someone would say, 'Hey are you Nacho? Is that Nacho?' He never experienced anything like it. It was almost like a phenomenon."

"I used to joke to myself that [Laun] was just being himself as opposed to acting, but that was just my opinion," he continued.