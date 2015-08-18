WATCH: NFL Pro Larry English's Girlfriend Nicole Williams Isn't Playing Around on WAGS

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Larry English thinks the field is the only place where someone else calls the shots, he is sorely mistaken.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s series premiere of the new E! reality show WAGS, which exposes the elite world of pro athletes’ partners, the defensive end’s girlfriend Nicole Williams can’t help but be nervous about what English is up to when he’s out with his friends.

Even though the pair already made dinner plans with friends, they start to bicker when English switches up the play and decides he wants to go out to the club.

“I do let [Larry] go out,” Williams says in an interview as she’s shown examining his texts. “He can go out all he wants – but I always want to be there.”

The model recently told PEOPLE that viewers would “see some emotions flying between me and Larry. We have a good relationship, but I’m definitely working on the jealousy.”

“There’s a million haters out there. The moment they see Larry alone, they’re all on top of him,” she said. “Larry tells me I just need to work on letting him handle it because I’m always vicious and these girls really do test you.”

Williams is four years into her relationship with English, but the two still have to deal with “Jersey Chasers,” and Williams admitted she’s “not so nice” when it comes to her boyfriend’s admirers. Fortunately, Williams said, she hasn’t had any major run-ins with gridiron groupies … yet.

“I’m not really a go-getter when it comes to fighting – if I have to, I will, but I don’t think there’s been any earrings being ripped off,” she told PEOPLE. “Not yet anyway!”

RELATED VIDEO: Get a First Look at E!’s WAGS

WAGS premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on E!