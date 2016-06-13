WAGS returns June 26 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

'A Whole Lotta Classy with a Little Bit of Ratchet': Check Out WAGS' Scandalous Season 2 Supertease

The WAGS are back and wilder than ever!

After a scandalous first season, E!’s series about the inner circle of pro athletes’ wives and girlfriend promises even more blowing up and stripping down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As ever, the WAGS’ eternal battle between wives and girlfriends rages on – as does the women’s fear of infidelity.

Tears of joy – and despair – will be shared as Barbie Blank plans her extravagant wedding to hockey player Sheldon Souray.

And on the zany end of things, love-’em-or-hate-’em cousins Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are getting their “t–s out for the boys … or girls” during a getaway to Las Vegas

And while at least one of the ladies may be hitting the end of the private runway with her man, another is finally getting to meet the parents.

And find out who sum up the way these ladies play as only a WAG can: “A whole lotta classy with a little bit of ratchet.”