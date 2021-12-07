Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Moves Out After Splitting From Ex-Fiancé James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy announced their split on Sunday in a joint statement on Instagram, and a source told PEOPLE the couple broke up during the taping of the season 9 reunion

Raquel Leviss is moving on after her split from Vanderpump Rules costar, James Kennedy.

Leviss, 27, showed fans on Sunday that she's ready for the next step as a newly single woman.

The reality star revealed on Instagram she was moving out of the apartment that she shared with her ex-fiancé.

On her Instagram story, the model shared a quick video of a U-Haul truck packed with her belongings.

Raquell Leviss Credit: Raquell Leviss/instagram

In the second Story – a boomerang with the text, "As my dad says... my new home" across the bottom – Leviss can be seen shutting the door to a storage unit.

Earlier Sunday, both Leviss and Kennedy, 29, shared a joint statement about their breakup on their respective Instagram accounts.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the statement reads.

"We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

While Leviss and Kennedy haven't made any additional comments about their split, a source told PEOPLE that the couple broke up during the taping of the season 9 reunion on Friday.

Kennedy and Leviss got engaged in May, and the DJ's Coachella-themed proposal was documented on the current season of VPR, and aired in October. Shortly before he popped the big question, Kennedy sat down with Vanderpump Rules matriarch Lisa Vanderpump to share that he was planning on proposing to Leviss.

"Well, can you keep a secret? ... I love Raquel so much, you know that," he told the restaurateur, 61. "She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. There's no 'buts' — I think I'm going to ask her to marry me."

In July, Kennedy celebrated two years of sobriety – a journey that has been well-documented on the hit Bravo reality show for the last few seasons.