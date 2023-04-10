'VPR' 's Katie Maloney Erupts Over Schwartz and Raquel's Kiss: 'I Want to Light Them Both on Fire'

"What he did crossed every f------ line. There's no coming back from this. I've sat them both down, tears in my eyes," said Maloney in a preview clip for this week's Vanderpump Rules

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on April 10, 2023 11:51 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20050 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Scott Gries/Bravo/Getty (2)

Tom Schwartz's ex-wife and Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney is sharing how she feels about his kiss with Raquel Leviss.

The pair's kiss aired during last week's episode of the hit Bravo series, which showed the cast taking a trip to Mexico in August 2022 while celebrating the wedding of their costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Since Schwartz, 40, and Maloney, 36, had agreed they wouldn't hook up with anyone in their friendship group after announcing their split in March 2022 and finalizing their divorce in October, Maloney went off about the moment during a preview clip for this week's episode, expressing, "I want to light them both on f------ fire."

Maloney continued as her castmates sat around a dinner table during the clip: "What he did crossed every f------ line. There's no coming back from this. I've sat them both down, tears in my eyes."

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty (2)

The clip then cuts to a flashback of Maloney's conversations with Leviss, 28, and Schwartz, in which she told them that her boundaries weren't being respected and that she felt uncomfortable with the pair's connection.

As the clip flashes back to the cast's dinner together, Maloney adds while still speaking about the kiss: "Please, guys. One f------ request. You f------ drunk imbeciles."

TomTom co-owner Schwartz also reflected on the kiss during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, sharing his regrets after it happened.

"In hindsight, I don't think it was [worth it]," he told host Andy Cohen, 54, reflecting on the pain it caused Maloney. "I never wanted to hurt Katie. The fallout I got, the blowback I got from that kiss, my God!"

Many fans have questioned whether the Schwartz and Leviss smooch was designed to distract away from her months-long affair with Schwartz's best friend and business partner Tom Sandoval, which was exposed on March 3 and ended his nine-year relationship with girlfriend and costar Ariana Madix.

But Schwartz said his kiss with Leviss was honest and had nothing to do with that. "I just feel like there was so much of a buildup. The chemistry was building ... It wasn't planned; it wasn't a decoy kiss. It was a real kiss."

Leviss also spoke out about the kiss last month, telling TMZ: "I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz, and there's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a cover-up.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

