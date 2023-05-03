'VPR' : Sandoval's Costars Clock His 'Thing for Raquel,' Comparing Fixation to Early Days of Ariana Relationship

Before "Scandoval" came to light, Ariana Madix wholeheartedly trusted her boyfriend Tom Sandoval and their costar Raquel Leviss, who she considered one of her "closest friends."

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana, 37, didn't think much of Raquel's supposedly innocent sleepover at her and Sandoval's place since that was "something we always do," she told the 28-year-old pageant queen at her birthday "glamping" trip.

But after Sandoval, 40, admitted in a confessional that he and Raquel "just thought maybe [it would] be better if everyone didn't know that little detail," his costars started to connect the dots — namely Lala Kent.

In a voiceover, Lala broke down what they already knew: "Sandoval and Raquel are dancing together alone at The Abbey. Sandoval stays at a Labor Day party with Raquel, while Ariana just found out that her grandmother died, and Raquel spends the night at Sandoval's house while Ariana is out of town. This leads me to only one logical conclusion."

"I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel," she told James Kennedy, Raquel's ex-fiancé.

She continued, "The last time that Sandoval was talking about a woman the way he talks about Raquel is when he was talking about Ariana to the group when he was with Kristen [Doute]."

Lala, 32, was referencing the time when Sandoval was adamant that he didn't cheat on his then-girlfriend Kristen, an OG Vanderpump Rules cast member, with Ariana. But he ultimately admitted that they did kiss once while he was still with Kristen.

As for how Sandoval was speaking about Raquel, he told her on her birthday, "Seeing you get so much more confidence and coming to who you are like showing up at Lala's birthday, doing all this badass s---."

After growing so excited that Ariana had to say something, he continued, "Sorry, I'm impassioned. I'm f---ing proud of you, Raquel. You have come into your own."

But in the moment, Ariana just thought this was Sandoval expressing his admiration for Raquel as a friend.

She even told her costar and business partner Katie Maloney, "She's one of my closest friends and I not only trust and love her, but I trust and love my boyfriend," while confronting her about allegedly starting the rumor that she and Sandoval were in an open relationship.

However, Katie, 36, still had reservations about Raquel for making out with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, despite asking both of them not to hook up with anyone in their social circle.

"I just feel like this is a personality thing. This is a character thing, this is an integrity thing and I have a hard time believing that she's like, a s---ty-ass person to some people and a good friend to others," Katie explained to Ariana.

Ariana understood what she was saying: "If I was in your shoes, I would feel just like you," she responded.

Later on in the episode, Ariana caught up with Lala, and the two pieced together how Sandoval lied about not being able to catch a ride home when Ariana called him about her grandmother dying — simply because he wanted to stay longer at the Labor Day party.

"You realize you put me in a position with this where people will think that I'm a f---ing idiot," she asserted. "Everyone thinks that you just wanted to hang out there for a few hours."

"That's definitely what I think because that's definitely what I saw," added Lala.

In a confessional, Ariana explained, "When my dad passed away 10 years ago, we weren't even together then. And he thought it was such a huge priority that he drop everything and be there for me."

She elaborated, "We've been together now for eight-and-a-half years and somehow somewhere it feels like maybe he just doesn't think I'm as important anymore. I don't know. I choose Tom over everyone. Like, I ride-or-die for you. So, I look like an idiot being Tom's number one stan when he's not mine."

Eventually, Ariana learned that she was no longer the number one girl in Sandoval's life as news broke of his and Raquel's off-camera affair in early March. Ariana ended her nine-year relationship with the Tom Tom co-owner shortly after.

Both Sandoval and Raquel have issued apologies for their involvement in the affair. All parties will appear on the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.