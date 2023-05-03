Raquel Leviss Tells Ariana Madix She Should 'Want to Have Sex' with Tom Sandoval in Excruciating 'VPR' Teaser

Raquel Leviss weighed in on Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's sex life before her affair with Sandoval was exposed to the world.

In the teaser for next Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel provided her input on how often the couple should be having sex after Sandoval, 40, admitted to Ariana, 37, that he wanted to do it more.

"I just want us to f---ing be better. I want us to be more intimate," he told his then-girlfriend.

But Ariana was not in agreement. "I cannot have sex with somebody that feels like a stranger," she explained to Sandoval.

Raquel, 28, then chimed in, telling Ariana: "I feel like in a relationship you should want to have sex."

In response, Ariana explained her point of view and the way Sandoval had been treating her lately.

"You come home after working all night. And you think you're just gonna like, whip your d--- out and I'm gonna be like, 'Yeah, let's f---'?'" she asked Raquel. "That's never gonna happen. We have to spend time together."

Elsewhere in the teaser, Sandoval opened up to his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz about his relationship with Ariana.

After disclosing how he wants "to go somewhere really cool" with her, Sandoval later admitted, "I feel like sometimes my very presence annoys her."

As fans have now learned, the moment Raquel told Ariana that she should "want to have sex" with Sandoval, she was already engaged in a months-long affair with the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner.

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Ariana's nine-year relationship in March shortly after his affair with Raquel came to light. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his devastating affair with Raquel was "the final straw" for Ariana.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

RELATED VIDEO: Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on VPR: 'Where's Ariana?'

During Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval's castmates started to sense that he had "a thing" for Raquel after they were spotted dancing together at The Abbey and it was revealed that Raquel spent the night at Sandoval's house while Ariana was out of town.

"The last time that Sandoval was talking about a woman the way he talks about Raquel is when he was talking about Ariana to the group when he was with Kristen [Doute]," Lala Kent said, referencing the time Sandoval cheated on his then-girlfriend Kristen, an OG Vanderpump Rules cast member, with Ariana.

Despite the growing suspicions, Ariana continued to defend both Raquel and Sandoval. "She's one of my closest friends and I not only trust and love her, but I trust and love my boyfriend," she said.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

But later on in the episode, Ariana caught up with Lala, and the two pieced together how Sandoval lied about not being able to catch a ride home when Ariana called him about her grandmother dying — simply because he wanted to stay longer at the Labor Day party with Raquel.

In a confessional, Ariana explained, "When my dad passed away 10 years ago, we weren't even together then. And he thought it was such a huge priority that he drop everything and be there for me."

She elaborated, "We've been together now for eight-and-a-half years and somehow somewhere it feels like maybe he just doesn't think I'm as important anymore. I don't know. I choose Tom over everyone. Like, I ride-or-die for you. So, I look like an idiot being Tom's number one stan when he's not mine."

Since news of the affair broke, Sandoval and Raquel have issued apologies for their involvement. All parties will appear on the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.