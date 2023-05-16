'VPR' : Raquel Had Sex with Sandoval in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!" Ariana says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 16, 2023 12:00 AM

The moment of truth has nearly arrived.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Ariana Madix reveals to friends Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay how she found out about her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheating on her with their costar Raquel Leviss.

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime," Ariana, 37, says of Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28. "It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's."

Schwartz's ex-wife Katie, 36, can't believe it. "He was at Schwartz's doing this?" she remarks.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss, Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

From there, Ariana explains that she confronted Raquel directly to get answers.

"I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start?" Ariana continues. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"

A flashback then shows Ariana telling her female castmates seven months earlier that she needs to leave the trip because her dog Charlotte "is not going to come back this time."

Back in her conversation with Katie and Scheana, Ariana explains what Raquel told her.

"She said they kissed," Ariana says. "Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

That stunned Katie and Scheana, 38. "I'm ... no," a speechless Katie says.

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!" Ariana concludes.

News broke in early March that Ariana and Sandoval split after she learned of the restaurant owner's affair with Raquel. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw" for Ariana.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Raquel have issued public apologies to Ariana. She, meanwhile, has been spending time with Daniel Wai. They attended Coachella together in April and celebrated his birthday together in New York City earlier this month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrM9kQ0MkvM/?hl=en Verified When a green texter invades Coachella, turn sound on at the end 2w
Daniel Wai/Instagram

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen promised VPR fans they will see Tom and Raquel experience "retribution" for their affair when the cast comes together at the season 10 reunion later this month.

"I think what people seem to want is for Tom and Raquel to be — they want to see the confrontation between Ariana and all the friends," Cohen told PEOPLE, adding, "and they will get that."

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and the show's three-part reunion will kick off on May 24.

