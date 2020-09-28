Lala Kent Isn't 'Trippin' After Scheana Shay Claims She Ditched Her for Famous Friends

Scheana Shay said Lala Kent chose to go to dinner with celebrities rather than be there for her during her time of need

The cameras don't have to be rolling for there to be drama among the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Lala Kent clapped back over the weekend after her Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay accused her of choosing fame over their friendship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a recent episode of her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the reality star, 35, said she felt hurt after Kent appeared to choose to go to dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly instead of helping her deal with the pain of her miscarriage earlier this summer.

"I needed her and she wasn't there because she had dinner with celebrities," said Shay, adding that her boyfriend Brock Davies had left her alone while he was playing golf. "It wouldn't have been that hard to stop by for five minutes and check on me."

On Saturday, Kent, 30, responded to Shay's comments on Instagram, saying she wasn't "trippin too hard."

"Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana 'dragging' me," Kent wrote on her Stories "1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me 'not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold."

Image zoom Lala Kent; Scheana Shay George Pimentel/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Kent went on to accuse Shay of "making everything about her" and setting her friends up for failure.

"2. She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago?" she continued. "3. She has a way of making everything about her. I’ve accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it. 4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up."

She also claimed Shay never asked her to come over and help her.

"When she told me she was really upset at Brock and just wanted to go to bed, I didn't know that meant 'come over right now,'" Lala concluded. "I can't believe I just gave that much time to this s---- when we aren't even filming and I'm not getting paid. Smh."

Shay described the downfall of their friendship during her podcast, saying she wasn't invited to the sex reveal party for Kent's baby on the way.

"We weren't invited," Shay said. "It states pretty clear where our friendship stands. Over the last few months, we haven't really talked, honestly."