VPR's Kristen Doute Doesn't Know If She's Invited to Stassi Schroeder's Wedding: 'It's Weird'

Stassi Schroeder is apparently still finalizing her wedding guest list — especially when it comes to inviting her Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute.

Doute, 36, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, where the reality star gave an update on her complicated friendship with Schroeder.

“Stassi and I exchange pleasantries,” she said. “We text not very often, just kind of congratulating each other on what we have going on.”

When a caller asked if she expected to attend Schroeder’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Beau Clark, Doute admitted there’s a chance she won’t watch her longtime friend walk down the aisle.

“She’s made it clear that she’ll figure out if she wants to invite me or not as the year moves on. So we will see,” she said. “It’s weird. I introduced her to Beau, so it’s a little weird.”

Doute expressed similar sentiments during PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Tuesday, adding that she’s not the only Vanderpump Rules castmate who might get left off the guest list.

“From what I’m witnessing, a lot of the girls are in Park City, [Utah], and Ariana [Madix] and Scheana [Shay] weren’t invited. I’m hearing that they’re also not invited to Stassi’s wedding, and they weren’t invited to her engagement party,” she said. “So I’m not the only one.”

Fans noticed Doute’s absence from Schroeder’s August engagement party. While much of their falling-out will play out during season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, Doute’s on-off relationship with her ex Brian Carter is a big factor.

The couple announced their latest split in May 2019 on the season 7 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. But in the season 8 premiere, Doute admitted to being in limbo with Carter, the two even debating whether he might move into her new house. The uncertainty of their relationship left both Schroeder and Katie Maloney frustrated and not knowing how to support their friend.

During an episode of Schroeder’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, in October, the author, 31, said she was “taking a break” from her friendship with Doute.

“If taking a break from someone is a bitch move and makes me nasty, then I don’t give a f–k,” she said. “Am I gonna look like the a–hole in this situation or is she? I have no idea,” she said on her podcast. “I’m prepared to look like the a–hole, but whatever it is, I’m like, ‘Listen, I have to take care of my own mental and emotional health first.’ “

“It doesn’t mean I don’t care about her. I absolutely do,” she added. “Sometimes you just can’t be in the same room with someone without wanting to kill them.”

Doute — whose book He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It hits shelves in June — said she’s still unclear as to what triggered the tension between the two.

“I don’t totally understand it and hopefully I will find a way to understand it and also find peace with it,” she said on an episode of the Be Here For a While podcast. “Because it is really hard, especially going through my breakup with Carter that I am sure lasted far too long for so many people, but I’m sorry it was my f—king relationship.”