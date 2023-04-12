'VPR' : Ariana Madix Became Suspicious of Sandoval After He Was Seemingly Obsessed with Saying Raquel's Name

Months before it was revealed that Raquel Leviss was having an affair with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix was growing suspicious of her boyfriend for his apparent obsession of Raquel on Vanderpump Rules.

On Wednesday's episode, tension escalated between the Bravo castmates when Raquel and Tom Schwartz finally sealed the deal and made out at Scheana Shay's wedding — where every single one of her guests saw.

Later that night back at one of the hotel rooms, Sandoval kept repeating Raquel's name in front of Ariana, which irritated her without a doubt.

"Tom, stop. You're acting weird," Ariana, 37, snapped at her then-boyfriend of nine years. Sandoval, 40, responded, "I'm not acting anything."

"Why are you saying, 'Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?'" she inquired, to which he answered, "Because she f---ing made out with Schwartz."

Surprised, Ariana said, "You what? I need details."

Raquel, 28, claimed, "It was just a moment, but a lot people cheered."

"People cheered?" Ariana questioned, further commenting in a confessional, "Just when I thought it was safe."

"We just had a cute little moment, and he was like, 'I'm down to make out if you are,'" Raquel recalled of how her hookup with Schwartz, 40, went down.

With Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney and Raquel's ex-fiancée James Kennedy in mind, Ariana said in a confessional, "Now that this happened, I feel like we're right back where we started, if not 10 feet underground."

Sandoval made matters even worse when he said to Raquel, "Here's Schwartz's room key."

Ariana then jokingly erupted, "Tom, get the f--- out. Tom, you're the worst. Get out of here."

But Schwartz admitted the next day to James that "it was a platonic kiss" between him and Raquel. However, the DJ was not having it.

"Schwartz is a f---ing p---y. I just hope everyone f---ing sees the calculatedness that he's done. And just like how he's maneuvering around, it's just so sneaky," James, 31, said in a confessional.

Later at a hibachi dinner, where Raquel sat in between Schwartz and Sandoval, James commented on the fact that his ex had made out with most of the guys in their friend group.

"There's obviously chemistry. Stop f---ing lying to yourself, mate. Have a little f---ing balls," James said to Schwartz after he insisted it was only "platonic."

"If there was, I would man up and say that," Schwartz defended himself. He then turned to Raquel and asked, "Have we touched each other? Have we ever had one romantic moment before last night?"

"It's been very flirty," Raquel responded. She then revealed in her confessional, "I felt there is chemistry between us. So now that he's just minimizing it and giving me high fives, it's a little like, heartbreaking."

Raquel later asked Scheana to walk down the aisle with Schwartz at her wedding, which prompted Ariana to tell cameras: "I'm starting to think that Raquel might actually have feelings for Schwartz because it feels like she's living in some sort of rom com. And I think she's the only one in it."

At the reception for Scheana's wedding — where she dropped a bombshell that she was already married to Brock Davies for a year before they walked down the aisle — Schwartz and Raquel stepped away to talk about their kiss.

"It was nice making out with you," the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner told the pageant queen.

"You don't regret it, do you?" she asked, to which Schwartz reassured her, "No, I don't."

But in her confessional, Raquel said, "I thought there might have been more between Schwartz and I. But the way that he's playing it off makes me curious to think why he was down to make out with me to begin with."

Things also escalated between Raquel and Lala Kent, who told her amid another blowout argument, "I think that your self worth comes from approval of a man, which is very sad to me. I think you have a mental breakdown coming. I think you're gonna need some love. I think you're gonna need some support."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, Schwartz admitted that he has regrets about locking lips with Raquel.

"In hindsight, I don't think it was [worth it]," he told host Andy Cohen, reflecting on the pain it caused ex-wife and costar Katie. "I never wanted to hurt Katie. The fallout I got, the blowback I got from that kiss, my God!"

Many fans have questioned whether Schwartz and Leviss' smooch was to distract away from her months-long affair with Schwartz's best friend and business partner Sandoval, which was exposed on March 3 and ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana.

But Schwartz said that his smooch with Raquel was real, and had nothing to do with that. "I just feel like there was so much of a buildup. The chemistry was building," Schwartz said, of him and Raquel. "... It wasn't planned, it wasn't a decoy kiss. It was a real kiss."

Like Schwartz, Leviss has also claimed the kiss was organic. "I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a cover-up," she told TMZ last month.

During his appearance on WWHL, Schwartz also revealed when he found out about Leviss and Sandoval's affair.

"I learned in August, in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly," he said, later adding that "there was a lot of grey area there" as to how deep the infidelity ran.

He added, "From my point of view, it became, like, an emotional affair — which is still inappropriate."

Cohen then noted that at the Vanderpump Rules reunion filming late last month, Schwartz claimed he didn't know about the affair until early this year. Clarifying, Schwartz explained, "In January, Tom came to me … and he told me that he was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted."

Asked if he would have made out with Raquel when she first asked if the cameras weren't around, Schwartz said "yes."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.