Beyoncé and Jay Z Bring Blue Ivy to the VMAs

First steps, first words, first VMAs?

Blue Ivy Carter‘s baby milestones may vary a bit from the norm, but it’s par for the course when mom is Beyoncé and dad is Jay Z.

Jay Z was snapped carrying Blue down a backstage hallway at Sunday’s performance, with the 2½-year-old wearing a shiny gold dress and carrying hot pink sunglasses (her future’s so bright, she’s gotta wear shades).

Technically speaking, Blue was at the VMAs once before – when Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in 2011.

Maybe one day Blue herself will be performing.

