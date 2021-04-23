Vlogger Jeff Wittek Opens Up About Accident Involving David Dobrik That Almost Killed Him

In the second episode of a tell-all documentary series about his experiences with the Vlog Squad, Wittek shows footage from the accident that left him with a serious head injury

Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek is opening up about a stunt he tried for a vlog last year that left him severely injured.

In the second episode of a tell-all documentary series about his experiences with the Vlog Squad, Wittek says that David Dobrik wanted to film a series of extreme stunts as a comeback video to his channel after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wittek met Dobrik in Utah for one of the stunts — which involved using an excavator (a piece of heavy construction equipment) to pull the Vlog Squad members across a shallow lake on wakeboards. At one point, the group comes up with the idea to climb a rope attached to the excavator and swing from it as Dobrik controls the tractor.

YouTuber Corinna Kopf goes first, but quickly asks to be put down, telling Dobrik he "takes things too far."

Then, Wittek goes next. In the documentary, Wittek justifies the stunt, saying: "I just jumped out of a plane 20 times? What's the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one foot deep lake?"

He added, "I didn't know I was going to go that fast. So I grabbed the f------ rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people, but this is where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f------ idiot I know was driving it."

A representative for Dobrik did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The documentary includes video from the accident, and shows Wittek swinging wildly on the rope before the camera cuts to black. In the next clip, he slams his face into the water, and people begin rushing toward him.

The vlog ends, promising more details in the next episode. Wittek posted about his injuries from that incident last year and documented some of his recovery.

In an Instagram post in July, the YouTuber explained that he "got in an accident," sharing photos and videos that show one of his eyes is bruised and swollen shut, and the side of his face is stitched up.

"Sorry I haven't posted any new pics of the mullet this week. I got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places," he captioned the post. "But I'm OK. I'm more alive than ever. I'll heal up good as new, and I'll get some new pics of that mullet up as soon as they can get me a blow dryer up to my hospital room."

A trailer for the documentary series features a conversation between Wittek and one of his doctors, who tells the vlogger, "If that would have entered about three millimeters higher and been on the same angle, it would have cut your eye right in half."

"A few inches the other way would have killed me?" Wittek asks, to which the doctor confirms "Yeah, you would have died."

The revelations about Wittek's accident come amid controversy within the Vlog Squad involving allegations of rape and assault, including from a former Vlog Squad member, Seth Francois, who recently spoke out about experiencing sexual assault while participating in the filming for a prank video.

Another woman alleged that she was raped during production on a November 2018 Vlog Squad video that was later posted to Dobrik's page.

The woman, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the group provided her with alcohol to the point of blacking out. She said she was later involved in group sex with a former Vlog Squad member, but was too intoxicated to consent.

After the incident, the video titled "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!" appeared on Dobrik's account, but was later deleted at the woman's request, Business Insider reported. The accused Vlog Squad member declined to comment to the outlet, and did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. No charges have been brought.

Dobrik briefly addressed that incident in a video last month, saying that "consent" is "super, super important" to him before discussing Francois' experience. Without mentioning the reported rape allegation, Dobrik said he has distanced himself from the accused former member.

The YouTuber has not posted any videos since addressing the assault and rape allegations.