Vivica A. Fox Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Pulling Out of Emmys Due to False Positive

The star says she took originally took a self-administered test that came back positive

Vivica A. Fox says she's actually in the clear after missing E!'s Emmy Awards pre-show due to a COVID-19 scare.

The actress was set to co-host the virtual red carpet on Sunday alongside Giuliana Rancic, but both pulled out after separately testing positive for the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, Fox, 56, said she took a subsequent test on Sunday that came back negative, indicating a possible false positive.

"On Friday I took a self administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware, it came back positive," she wrote in an Instagram statement. "Two days ago I took another COVID test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that last night my results came back NEGATIVE!"

"I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support," she added.

Longtime host Rancic and special correspondent Fox both announced early in the pre-show that they would be absent after testing positive for the virus in the preliminary testing required by E! and parent company NBCUniversal. The virtual carpet was hosted instead by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight," Fox said in a statement that was read on-air by Goreski. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home."

"During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other," she continued. "I'm sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight's nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!"

Image zoom Vivica A. Fox (left); Giuliana Rancic Getty (2)

Giuliana, 46, made the announcement in a video message, adding that her husband Bill Rancic, 49, and their son, Duke, 8, had also tested positive.

In an upcoming appearance on The Doctors, Bill sits down with Dr. Ian Smith for his first broadcast interview about their diagnosis, admitting that the news came as a shock as the family of three has been quarantined together in Idaho since March, taking precautions to stay healthy during the pandemic.

"We were all so cautious wiping every package down," he said. "We got it while we were in seclusion which tells you anyone can get it ... this is not a joke."