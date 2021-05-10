Vivica A. Fox Claims Ivanka Trump Made Racist Insult on Celebrity Apprentice: I'll 'Never Forget'

"I don't think she knew at the time she was insulting us," the actress said

There is one moment from Vivica A. Fox's time on The Celebrity Apprentice she wishes she could forget.

During a recent appearance on the E! series For Real: The Story of Reality TV, Fox recalled a racist comment she said Ivanka Trump once made to her on her father Donald Trump's former competition series.

"I will never forget when I did Celebrity Apprentice and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow, you speak very well,'" the Empire alum, 56, told host Andy Cohen. "You know, Andy, I hate to say it, I don't think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought that she was complimenting us."

Cohen, 52, added: "I don't think that she knows now."

Of the fan reaction at the time, Fox said "Twitter went crazy" as they questioned what Ivanka, 39, meant by her alleged remark.

"Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it," Cohen said. "And then they said, 'Oh, this is great!'"

A spokeswoman for Ivanka declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Fox also opened up about the impact reality TV has had on her life, saying it's been a "wonderful" experience overall.

"It's allowed me to reinvent myself and go from young ingénue to prove to everyone that I was a good businesswoman," she said. "That's where Celebrity Apprentice came into [the picture]."

"I always try to use reality to my advantage instead of a disadvantage. When I did Dancing with the Stars, it was to show people that I could dance. So, I'm grateful for reality. I really am," she added.

Fox appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice's seventh season in 2015. While talk show host Leeza Gibbons won and journalist Geraldo Rivera was the runner-up, Fox managed to raise $50,000 for her charity, Best Buddies International, before being fired.

During a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox said she enjoyed her time working alongside Donald, 74, on The Celebrity Apprentice — but that her opinion on him had since changed.