Vivica A. Fox Reignites Feud with Rival Kenya Moore: 'That One Ain't Never Going Away'

Vivica A. Fox is still not over her beef with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

The Kill Bill actress, 55, first faced off against Moore, 49, in 2014 when they competed on season 14 of The Celebrity Appreciate. And all these years later, she's not ready to forgive and forget.

"F--- that bitch. Nope, nope, nope," Fox said on Monday's episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails with the Queen, adding of their feud, "That one ain't never going away."

"I’m a Leo, I’m a lion. When these goddamn claws come out, baby it’s on like popcorn," Fox told the show's host, former RHOA star Claudia Jordan — who happens to be close friends with Moore. "I love you, and you know you helped me get through that. But that one right there? No ma’am."

"Some people you don’t like no more," the actress added. "She's at the top of that list. I’m sorry to my fans, because we’re all about sisterhood, but Claudia, I don’t like her."

Warning: clip includes graphic language

Fox and Moore certainly didn't mince words during their time together on reality TV. The two got into epic boardroom battles throughout the season, with Fox dubbing Moore a "toxic trick" and a "dirty ass bitch" after Moore said Fox was having "wilds ups and downs emotionally" due to "menopause."

Things got even more heated when Fox claimed Moore stole her cell phone during one of the challenges and tweeted something from Fox's account. Moore denied those claims.

"To steal your phone? I'm not a thief," Moore said. "I respected this woman. I always had respect for her. She sat here and took this to a disgusting level. She called me all kinds of names in the book."

Both ended up getting "fired" on the show, but their bad blood hasn't cooled.

Asked in 2015 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen if she would ever forgive Moore, Fox said she "absolutely" would — but only if the former Miss USA "was ever woman enough to admit what she did on Celebrity Apprentice and we could sit down and have a face-to-face talk and clear the air."

"I will forgive her but never forget," Fox noted.

And in a 2018 episode of RHOA, Moore shaded Fox, saying that she's still giving the same acting performances 20 years later.

"At least I still am acting 20 years later," Fox said, in response, on WWHL. "And she was watching me, once again."

Meanwhile, Moore has another ongoing rival to worry about: RHOA costar NeNe Leakes. After a season at each other's throats, the two are primed for an explosive head-to-head on the upcoming RHOA season 12 reunion, which was filmed remotely due to the coronavirus.

A preview for the three-episode reunion showed the two in a screaming match, with Leakes closing her laptop at one point.

Since the season of RHOA wrapped, Moore and Leakes, 52, have continued to throw shade toward each other in the press, and have both said they don’t see a reconciliation in their future.

“I always say, ‘never say never.’ I rarely say never, but my feelings are really strong on this one,” Moore told PEOPLE in November. “I can get along with anyone. I can be cordial to anyone, in any circumstance. But that one is a long time coming.”

“[Kenya’s] a monster,” Leakes told PEOPLE in March. “She’s mean. She’s mean. She plays dirty. She hits below the belt. And I don’t think it’s necessarily to make great television for reality … I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; I think she’ll be the demise of the franchise in Atlanta.”