Cast Reunions, Social Distancing Style: See the Stars of The Office, The Nanny and More Reuniting by Computer
The Nanny
Surprise! Fran Drescher announced on Instagram that she and the original cast will be coming together (via Zoom) to perform a virtual table read of the pilot episode.
“NANNY FANS ALERT,” Drescher captioned the heart-warming photo of the cast, including onscreen love Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). “It’s happening!!!! MONDAY 4/6 the original cast of The Nanny together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!!! Link and time soon!”
Maze Runner
Kaya Scodelario posted a photo of herself video chatting with all of your favorite Maze Runner stars during their online reunion, to send a word of encouragement to fans.
"We survived the Glade, the Scorch & whatever the third one was about," Scodelario quipped in the caption. "We got this... 🔫⛏💡😚❤️💯"
Victorious
The cast didn't let anything put a damper on their 10-year reunion. Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and the stars from the Nickelodeon show shared their virtual meetup on Instagram so fans could witness the fun.
"10 Years of Victorious!" Justice captioned the clip of their catch-up session. "🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼 we love you!! Thank you!!"
The Office
For the 15th anniversary of the fan-favorite sitcom, John Krasinski and Steve Carell got together over video chat to talk about their favorite moments from the show. The chat was filmed as part of Krasinski's new YouTube show Some Good News.
“So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called The Office and it turned 15 years old this week,” Krasinski said.
“I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old. After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge,” the actor added as Carell laughed on.
“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it’s pretty cool,” Carell said.
Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment woke up the Hannah Montana hive when they got together on an episode of Cyrus' daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded: Live with Miley.
Cyrus called the virtual meet-up "the reunion of the decade" as they talked about embarrassing photos and long days on set.
After reminiscing over good times, Cyrus went on to explain that she wanted Osment to be a part of her talk show because she knows the star is an animal lover and together they could encourage people to help foster pets during the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s a really great time for those in situations that are able to provide. It’s a good time to adopt or foster — but it’s really important to talk about financial responsibility and the strain a pet can cause on a family during this financially challenging time,” she said. “The best way to draw attention to man’s best friend is to bring in the best friend duo that always encouraged people to do what’s best and do what’s right.”
Cyrus ended the livestream by thanking Osment for coming onto her show.
“I just wanted to say thank you so much," she said. "Your music is badass, thank you for what you do with animals, thanks for bringing up the idea to make sure we highlight animal care at this time, and you are the best.”
Harry Potter
Nothing can keep the Malfoy family apart — not even the coronavirus.
Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who starred in the Harry Potter films as father-son duo Lucius and Draco Malfoy, reunited during a video call to catch up while social distancing in their respective homes.
Isaacs posted the video, which was put together in support of the Red Cross, to his Instagram, writing, “Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life.”
In the clip, the two discussed life in quarantine and Felton's coincidental encounter with the Tiger King's Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.