Cast Reunions, Social Distancing Style: See the Stars of The Office, The Nanny and More Reuniting by Computer

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment woke up the Hannah Montana hive when they got together on an episode of Cyrus' daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

Cyrus called the virtual meet-up "the reunion of the decade" as they talked about embarrassing photos and long days on set.

After reminiscing over good times, Cyrus went on to explain that she wanted Osment to be a part of her talk show because she knows the star is an animal lover and together they could encourage people to help foster pets during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a really great time for those in situations that are able to provide. It’s a good time to adopt or foster — but it’s really important to talk about financial responsibility and the strain a pet can cause on a family during this financially challenging time,” she said. “The best way to draw attention to man’s best friend is to bring in the best friend duo that always encouraged people to do what’s best and do what’s right.”

Cyrus ended the livestream by thanking Osment for coming onto her show.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much," she said. "Your music is badass, thank you for what you do with animals, thanks for bringing up the idea to make sure we highlight animal care at this time, and you are the best.”