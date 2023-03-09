'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything to Know

Virgin River season 5 is underway.

Following the season 4 premiere in July 2022, the series based on Robyn Carr's books of the same name has already been renewed for another season.

The news was first announced in September 2021 as Netflix revealed that the show has been picked up for a double renewal.

Season 4 largely follows a pregnant Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she tries to uncover the paternity of her child — is it her late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies) or her boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson)? — and the upcoming season will likely include just as much drama.

From who is set to star to when it will likely be released, here's everything to know about Virgin River season 5.

Who is starring in Virgin River season 5?

Benjamin Hollingsworth and Zibby Allen on Virgin River. Netflix

In July 2022, the official Virgin River Instagram account shared a photo of the cast on Zoom for the table read. Based on the photo, it's assumed that the following cast members will star in season 5: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, Colin Lawrence as John 'Preacher' Middleton, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Chase Petriw as Christopher, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, Steve Bacic as Vince, Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie, Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon, Lucia Walters as Julia, Keith MacKechnie as Nick and Emma Oliver as Young Mel.

What will Virgin River season 5 be about?

Netflix hasn't unveiled a plotline for season 5 yet, but it will likely pick up where season 4 left off with Mel and Jack preparing for the birth of their baby girl.

"The baby stuff gets really interesting [in season 5]," Henderson teased to Glamour. "A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Who is the showrunner for Virgin River season 5?

Virgin River season 5 will have a brand-new showrunner. Patrick Sean Smith, creator of Greek and executive producer of Chasing Life, is taking over for previous showrunner Sue Tenney.

When did Virgin River season 5 film?

Netflix

Production for season 5 kicked off in July 2022 as the show shared a photo of the cast doing their first table read. The Instagram account later confirmed that filming was completed in November 2022 with a fun video of the cast alongside the caption, "That's a WRAP on Season 5! 😉"

How many episodes will Virgin River season 5 have?

In a previous livestream captured by What's on Netflix, Breckenridge confirmed that the upcoming season will have 12 episodes in total.

When will Virgin River season 5 be released?

Netflix

Netflix hasn't announced an official release date for the new season, however, Henderson previously teased that it will be released sometime in July 2023, per a video captured by a Virgin River fan account. Breckenridge also teased a July release in a previous Cameo to a fan.