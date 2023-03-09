'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything to Know

The cast has previously teased that season 5 will be released this summer

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 04:10 PM
Virgin River. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 404 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022
Photo: Netflix

Virgin River season 5 is underway.

Following the season 4 premiere in July 2022, the series based on Robyn Carr's books of the same name has already been renewed for another season.

The news was first announced in September 2021 as Netflix revealed that the show has been picked up for a double renewal.

Season 4 largely follows a pregnant Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she tries to uncover the paternity of her child — is it her late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies) or her boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson)? — and the upcoming season will likely include just as much drama.

From who is set to star to when it will likely be released, here's everything to know about Virgin River season 5.

Who is starring in Virgin River season 5?

Virgin River. (L to R) Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie in episode 404 of Virgin River
Benjamin Hollingsworth and Zibby Allen on Virgin River. Netflix

In July 2022, the official Virgin River Instagram account shared a photo of the cast on Zoom for the table read. Based on the photo, it's assumed that the following cast members will star in season 5: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, Colin Lawrence as John 'Preacher' Middleton, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Chase Petriw as Christopher, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, Steve Bacic as Vince, Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie, Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon, Lucia Walters as Julia, Keith MacKechnie as Nick and Emma Oliver as Young Mel.

What will Virgin River season 5 be about?

Netflix hasn't unveiled a plotline for season 5 yet, but it will likely pick up where season 4 left off with Mel and Jack preparing for the birth of their baby girl.

"The baby stuff gets really interesting [in season 5]," Henderson teased to Glamour. "A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Who is the showrunner for Virgin River season 5?

Virgin River season 5 will have a brand-new showrunner. Patrick Sean Smith, creator of Greek and executive producer of Chasing Life, is taking over for previous showrunner Sue Tenney.

When did Virgin River season 5 film?

Virgin River. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 401 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022
Netflix

Production for season 5 kicked off in July 2022 as the show shared a photo of the cast doing their first table read. The Instagram account later confirmed that filming was completed in November 2022 with a fun video of the cast alongside the caption, "That's a WRAP on Season 5! 😉"

How many episodes will Virgin River season 5 have?

In a previous livestream captured by What's on Netflix, Breckenridge confirmed that the upcoming season will have 12 episodes in total.

When will Virgin River season 5 be released?

Virgin River
Netflix

Netflix hasn't announced an official release date for the new season, however, Henderson previously teased that it will be released sometime in July 2023, per a video captured by a Virgin River fan account. Breckenridge also teased a July release in a previous Cameo to a fan.

Related Articles
Jen Shah Provides First-Person Account of Day She Reported to Prison: 'I Was Having an Anxiety Attack'
Jen Shah Provides First-Person Account of the Day She Reported to Prison: 'I Was Having an Anxiety Attack'
Midori Francis Says It Was 'Awesome' to Be Part of Ellen Pompeo's 'Closing Chapter' on Grey's Anatomy
Midori Francis Says It Was 'Awesome' to Be Part of Ellen Pompeo's 'Closing Chapter' on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Chyler Leigh singing in Hallmark Channel's The Way Home
Chyler Leigh Sings — and Slays! — Alanis Morissette in Exclusive Clip from Hallmark's 'The Way Home'
Meri Brown and her mother Bonnie
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Commemorates Late Mom's Birthday with Sweet Tribute Post: 'Inspired by Her'
Apple TV+ unveils trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” new limited series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Runs Down Clues About Her Missing Husband in Twisty Trailer for 'The Last Thing He Told Me'
candace cameron bure, Marilu Henner
Hallmark Announces New 'Aurora Teagarden' Movie After Candace Cameron Bure's GAC Move
L-R: Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Debuts New Music Video for Cover of Frankie Valli's Iconic Song
(L-R): Lauren Ambrose as Van, Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Christina Ricci as Misty, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki, Simone Kessell as Lottie and Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Melanie Lynskey's Shauna Is Labeled a Murderer as Past 'Darkness' Consumes the Group
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' But 'I Need Time to Heal'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 104 of Wednesday
Jenna Ortega Reluctantly Dusts Off Viral 'Wednesday' Dance for 'Well-Written' 'SNL' Promo
Priscilla Presley arrives for the advance screening event of "Agent Elvis" ; Matthew McConaughey
Priscilla Presley Says Matthew McConaughey's 'Southern Drawl' Landed Him Role of 'Agent Elvis'
Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones); Scotty (Andrew Chappelle); Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman)
'Blindspotting' Season 2 Trailer: Ashley Insists She's 'OK' as Those Around Her Think She's About to 'Lose It'
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Sparks Mixed Reactions for Revealing She Ad-Libbed 'Wednesday' Lines When Script Made 'No Sense'
Love Is Blind's Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason'
Episode 1. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong in "Schmigadoon!," premiering April 5, 2023 on Apple TV+
'Schmigadoon!' Promises 'More Sex and Violence' and Award-Winning New Stars in Fosse-Infused Season 2 Trailer
Ted Lasso season 3
Jason Sudeikis Says Ted Lasso Season 3 Is the 'End of This Story' — but 'We've Set the Table' for Spinoff