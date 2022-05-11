Last September, Netflix announced they had renewed seasons 4 and 5 of the TV series based on Robyn Carr's Virgin River novels

Netflix's Virgin River Season 4 Will Premiere in 2022 Summer with Returning and New Characters

Virgin River. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 404 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Virgin River is returning with more romance in the air!

On Wednesday, Netflix announced season 4 of the popular drama series — based on Robyn Carr's romantic Virgin River novels — will be hitting screens on July 20.

The new season will continue to follow returning character Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) figuring out the status of her baby, whether it belongs to her deceased husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies), or her newfound love Jack (Martin Henderson).

Virgin River. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 401 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

"For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality," according to the logline from the streaming network. "While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him."

Other characters from season 3 who will be expected to be back for more actions include Brie (Zibby Allen), Mike (Marco Grazzini), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Doc (Tim Matheson), Hope (Annette O'Toole), Calvin (David Cubitt), Christopher (Chase Petriw), Paige (Lexa Doig), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) and Dan (Ben Hollingsworth).

Virgin River premiered on Netflix in 2019 and has followed nurse practitioner Mel as she sought a fresh start, moving from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town called Virgin River. While settling into the area, she was met with plenty of surprises along the way.

Virgin River. (L to R) Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky in episode 408 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

Last September, the network confirmed to PEOPLE the hit romantic series had been renewed for the seasons 4 and 5.

A new character described as "a handsome new doctor" who's looking to start his own family will be joining the series bringing more complications to the romance between Mel and Jack.

Meanwhile, Preacher begins to form a new relationship but finds difficulties in moving on from his previous life chapter with Christopher and Paige as he continues to hold out hope for a reunion.

Virgin River. (L to R) Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie in episode 404 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

Hope and Doc learn to navigate the new reality following the car accident that left her with a brain injury. Brie forged a closer relationship with Mike while attempting to prove the innocence of Dan, the man she loves.

During a chat with Glamour last month, Breckenridge teased fans about the fate of her character in the upcoming season.

"I told Jack that I was pregnant when he was about to propose at the end of season 3," she shared. "So obviously we're going to watch Mel and Jack navigate the baby that we don't know who the father is. So that should be enjoyable."

"And they never actually get engaged at the end of season 3," she added. "So we'll see if they end up getting engaged in season four or not."