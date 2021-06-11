Virgin River Season 3 Trailer Teases What's Next for Mel and Jack After His Near-Fatal Shooting

There's a lot in store for Mel and Jack shippers in the third season of Virgin River.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming season on Friday, seemingly picking up right where things left off in the show's sophomore run.

After Jack (Martin Henderson) survives being shot in his own bar, he dives deeper into his blossoming romance with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge). And he's also being pressured to settle down by his fellow Virgin River residents.

"If you're smart, you'll give that lady a ring and get to starting a family," a local townsperson tells Jack.

And the idea seems to be on Mel's mind as well. Later, she brings up the idea of having kids with Jack.

"How would you feel about me having a baby?"

But they don't seem to be on the same page when it comes to starting a family. Jack tells Mel that he "can't be the person that stands in the way of you becoming a mother." As Mel suggests that he's "not listening" to what she wants, Jack replies: "I know what you want. I don't know if I can give it to you."

From there, Jack receives advice from Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) about his predicament.

"It would be a tragedy for you to go through life alone," Doc says, "Because of a misguided perception of the woman you love."

Netflix announced last month that the popular romance drama's third season is set to drop in early July. The 10-episode outing will feature "a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance," a description from the streaming service read.

Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole and Chase Petriw are returning alongside Breckenridge, 39, Henderson, 46, and Matheson, 73. Zibby Allen is also joining the series as a new main cast member.

When Netflix renewed Virgin River in December 2020, it was announced that Degrassi alum Stacey Farber is going to appear on the show in a recurring role.