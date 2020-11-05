The Netflix series' second season is set to be released on Nov. 27

New Trailer for Season 2 of Virgin River Teases More Romance — and Drama — for Jack and Mel

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the popular Netflix series premiered late last month and brings even more romance and small-town drama.

The Reel World Management-produced show — which is set to debut its new season on Nov. 27 — will pick up some time after nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) left the fictional and titular town at the end of season one. Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), had just declared his love for Mel after learning that he is expecting a child with his friend with benefits, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley).

The Netflix series is based on Robyn Carr's novels and also stars Benjamin Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale.

In the opening of the two-minute-long trailer, Mel greets Jack after she comes face to face with him seemingly for the first time following her departure.

"Hi Jack," Mel says, before an angry Jack dismisses her and replies back, "I think I'm going to need a little more than, 'Hi Jack.' "

The clip also shares more glimpses of what's to come as Mel, Jack, and Charmaine deal with their love triangle.

"There's no escaping the fact that Charmaine, Jack and I are all going to have to deal with an awkward situation while I finish out my year," Mel says in the clip before the town's local physician, Vernon "Doc" Mullins (Tim Matheson) adds, "When you let something simmer for too long, eventually it'll boil over."

Mel later insists to Jack that he belongs with Charmaine as she is carrying his child. But, he tells her, "Here's the problem: I’m not in love with her."

Things eventually seem to heat up between Jack and Mel, who are described as a couple with "more sparks than a Fourth of July parade" in the trailer by the mayor of Virgin River, Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole).

As the trailer ends, a voiceover is heard telling Mel, "What if he's your second chance? Some people never find love, let alone twice" while the two main characters glance into each other's eyes.

In an Instagram post last month, Breckenridge, 38, and Henderson, 46, teased the show's second season, where they announced the November premiere date in a video that filled Virgin River fans with glee.

"FINALLY. BEST NEWS OF THE YEAR 🔥❤️," one user wrote as another added, "Yassssssss!!!!!! So happy!!"