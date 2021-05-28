Virgin River Returning to Netflix Summer 2021 for Season 3

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence and Tim Matheson are among the stars returning for the show's third season

Calling all Virgin River fans: season 3 is almost here!

On Friday, Netflix announced that the hit romantic drama will return for its third season on July 9.

Stars including Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole and Chase Petriw are all set to return.

Zibby Allen is also joining the show as a new full-time cast member. When the series was renewed for season 3 last December, it was announced that Degrassi alum Stacey Farber would be appearing in a recurring role.

News of season 3's return was also announced on the official Virgin River Instagram page on Friday with a short video featuring the cast.

For the upcoming season, Netflix teased that there will be "even more drama in store for our beloved characters." Some of the many highlights to come include "a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance in a twist-packed season that'll keep fans on the edge of their seats," the description reads.

Virgin River Credit: Netflix

The 10-episode season was written by Sue Tenney, Amy Palmer Robertson, Lisa Marie Peterson, Jackson Sinder and Jackson Rock. Meanwhile, Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell and Gail Harvey served as this season's directors.

Virgin River premiered on Netflix in 2019. Based on author Robyn Carr's book series of the same name, the TV adaption follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Breckenridge) — a nurse practitioner who is seeking a fresh start and moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town called Virgin River. While settling into the area, she ultimately is met with various surprises along the way.

Virgin River Credit: Netflix

Addressing what's to come, Hollingsworth hinted that fans can expect excitement all throughout season 3.

"I'm wearing a safety helmet ⛑ to protect myself from all the bombshell plot twists season 3 has," the actor, 36, commented beneath a post on the show's Instagram page featuring several behind-the-scenes photos. "Hope y'all ready for it. #VirginRiver."