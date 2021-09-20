Netflix's Virgin River Renewed for Fourth and Fifth Season

The Netflix series — which is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr — first premiered in 2019

The popular Netflix series has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, the streaming network confirmed to PEOPLE. The announcement comes a few months after the release of the show's third season in July.

Premiere dates for the next installments in the Virgin River series have yet to be released by Netflix.

virgin river Credit: Netflix

Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the series first premiered in 2019.

The TV adaption follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) — a nurse practitioner who is seeking a fresh start and moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town called Virgin River.

Alongside Breckenridge, 39, the show also stars Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Grayson Gurnsey, among many others.

In the series' third season, The Flash and Grey's Anatomy actress Zibby Allen joined as a series regular to portray Brie, Jack's sister, while Saving Hope and Diggstown's Stacey Farber joined the cast in a recurring role as Tara Anderson, Lilly's daughter.

Virgin River Credit: Netflix

Back in December, Breckenridge opened up to HuffPost about how she had previously avoided projects like Virgin River. Noting to the outlet that she chose "edgier" roles at the start of her career, Breckenridge said that all changed when she became a mother in 2016.

"Sometimes you don't want to watch something that's gonna really take you down some kind of analytical path," she said. "Sometimes you really want something that's just basic and cozy — a beautiful small town where people fall in love."