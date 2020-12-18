Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber are set to join the popular drama series in new roles

On Friday, Netflix announced that their popular drama series will be returning for a third season on the streaming platform. The announcement came just a little under a month after the release of the show's second season back in November.

The forthcoming season will consist of 10 episodes and will see the return of Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Grayson Gurnsey, among many others.

A premiere date for Virgin River's third season has yet to be released by Netflix.

Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the Netflix series first premiered in 2019 before the show's second season premiered a year later.

Following character Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Breckenridge), who works as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the fictional California town, the show features a slew of various romances and a whole lot of small town drama.

Rounding out the cast for Virgin River's third season will be The Flash and Grey's Anatomy actress Zibby Allen, who join as a series regular to portray Brie, Jack's sister, "a lawyer who is smart, hard-charging, ballsy and a whole lot of fun," per Netflix.

Also, Saving Hope and Diggstown's Stacey Farber joins the cast in a recurring role and will play Tara Anderson, Lilly’s daughter, who fans will "finally meet this season since she is helping her with Baby Chloe while her three other siblings are living away from home," Netflix explains.

Earlier this month, Breckenridge, 38, opened up to HuffPost about how she previously avoided projects like Virgin River in the past and candidly spoke about what changed her mind and convinced her to star in the series.

Noting to the outlet that she chose "edgier" roles at the start of her career, Breckenridge said that all changed when she became a mother in 2016.

"Sometimes you don’t want to watch something that’s gonna really take you down some kind of analytical path," she said. "Sometimes you really want something that’s just basic and cozy — a beautiful small town where people fall in love."