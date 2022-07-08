Virgin River: Find Out What's Next for Mel and Jack (and the Baby on the Way) in Season 4

Get ready for more uncertainty and drama for the residents of Virgin River in season 4!

One year after the season 3 release, Netflix released the official trailer for Virgin River on Friday.

The opening scene shows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) in the hospital. "I'm pregnant, and I don't know who the father is," she tells the doctor, who says, "We can resolve the issue using a non-invasive paternity test."

But Jack (Martin Henderson) is not ready to take that step. "I can't do that right now," he tells her. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him.

He admits, "If we find out Mark's the father it could change how I feel about our baby."

Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to Jack or her deceased husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies), Mel begins season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she wanted to be a mother and now she is closer than ever.

Complicating matters in the town is Jack's wayward relationship with his father. In the trailer, he asks, "If I can't have a relationship with my own father, what kind of dad am I going to be?"

His worries about the pregnancy also lead him to drink, which causes a rift between him and Mel.

"I honestly didn't think having one or two drinks was a problem," he tells her when she questions his behavior. "If it bothers you, then I'll stop drinking."

Mel says that she wants him to make the choice for himself though. "I don't want you to do this for me. I want you to do it for you."

On top of that, there is the arrival of a new doctor, Cameron (Mark Ghanime), who wants to start a family of his own. Hope (Annette O'Toole) is still healing after getting in a serious car accident on her way back to Virgin River in the middle of a bad thunderstorm, and the lingering effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Vernon "Doc" Mullins (Tim Matheson).

As for the other characters around town, the official season 4 synopsis lays it out: "Brie [Zibby Allen], intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike [Marco Grazzini] and one step closer to Calvin's [David Cubitt] violent criminal web. Even as Preacher [Colin Lawrence] forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher [Chase Petriw] and Paige [Lexa Doig]."

