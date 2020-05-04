Viola Davis Wishes Mom Mary a Happy Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Hug You After All This'

Viola Davis is sending her mother, Mary Alice Davis, a lot of love on her birthday!

On Monday, Davis, 54, shared a sweet tribute to her mom on Twitter writing, "Happy birthday to my love. My heart. The reason I'm here. My beautiful mommy!!!"

"Love, love you!!! Can't wait to hug you after all this," Davis added in reference to social-distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Along with the touching message, Davis included a photo of herself and Mary, posing together with their heads resting sweetly on each other.

The How to Get Away with Murder star also shared the shoutout on Instagram.

Davis has been spreading a lot of cheer as of lately. The actress also recently appeared on Drew and Jonathan Scott's new HGTV show, Celebrity IOU.

Davis was the latest celebrity to surprise a loved one with their dream home on the April 27 episode. During the episode, Davis renovated the home of her longtime friend Michele, a breast cancer survivor.

"I call her my sister from another mister. I’m excited that I’m the one that’s giving this to her," Davis, 54, told the brothers in a preview of the show.

Davis said she and Michelle met when they both studied at Juilliard together, "struggling in New York together, just to eat, to pay the bills." After graduating, the friends went on to work in theater before Davis moved her career to Los Angeles while Michelle settled down in Minneapolis with her family.

"She's one of those people that moves through life-giving, giving and giving," Davis said of Michelle. "She’s helped me through some bad relationships. She’s helped me when I've been stuck in life. She’s helped me in a way when I never had anyone to talk to."

Image zoom Viola Davis Rachel Murray/Getty

“I understand the givers in the world—I really do,” the actress added. “Every once in a while, I think the giver can get exhausted and drained and depleted and needs to be reminded that they’re a gift to people too. So, this renovation of Michelle’s home is my gift to her.”

When Davis and the Scott brothers surprised Michelle in her home, the news moved her to tears.

"I mean stuff like this doesn't happen, right?" Michelle said in shock. "It really doesn't. It's just great. I love her... I'm going to cry."