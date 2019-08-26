Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in First Ladies Series Being Developed at Showtime

Viola Davis is saying goodbye to How To Get Away With Murder’s Annalise Keating and hello to Michelle Obama.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to portray the former first lady in First Ladies, a new anthology series in development at Showtime.

First Ladies, a one-hour drama, will focus on the personal and political lives of some of the White House’s most famous spouses, with the first season showcasing Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

“In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies,” the logline reads. “This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes.”

Davis, 54, will bring the series to life with husband and producing partner Julius Tennon, whose JuVee Productions will team with Lionsgate.

They’ll both serve as executive producers, along with Cathy Schulman (Otherhood, Five Feet Apart), Jeff Gaspin (L.A.’s Finest) and Brad Kaplan of LINK Entertainment.

The script, meanwhile, will be penned by author Aaron Cooley.

Davis, whose six seasons on How To Get Away With Murder will come to a close next year, has met Obama, 55, at least once before.

Happy birthday to the Queen! My sis! My image of grace and beauty and intelligence!! All hail!!❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/whEoqY0gV3 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 17, 2019

In honor of the Becoming author’s birthday in January, Davis shared a sweet message to Twitter, along with a pair of photos of the two posing together.

“Happy birthday to the Queen! My sis! My image of grace and beauty and intelligence! All hail!! ❤❤❤,” she wrote.