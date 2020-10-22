We the Action will match lawyers from across the country with organizations "that protect the right to vote by ensuring the election is safe, secure and accessible to communities around the country"

TV Lawyers Viola Davis, Paul Giamatti and More Team Up to Help Protect the Election

TV lawyers are calling on their real-life counterparts to help protect the November presidential election.

A handful of television's most iconic lawyers have teamed up with We The Action for a new PSA to help recruit everyday attorneys to join the organization's Election 2020 Task Force and help ensure people's right to vote.

"This election is coming up real fast — it's right around the corner," Hamlin says.

"It is essential that we do everything we can to make sure everyone who is eligible can cast their vote," adds The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies.

We the Action will match lawyers from across the country with Democratic organizations "that protect the right to vote by ensuring the election is safe, secure and accessible to communities around the country," Giamatti explains. They will help staff voter hotlines, serve as poll workers and observers and cure mail-in ballots.

"We need to do everything we can to make sure that every single vote is counted fairly and accurately," says Hamlin.

"The stakes have never been higher," Waterston insists.

Participants can register here.