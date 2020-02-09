Viola Davis and HTGAWM Cast Have 'All Been Crying' as They Wrap Production on Series Finale

That’s a wrap for How to Get Away with Murder!

Viola Davis celebrated six seasons with her HTGAWM family as she attended the series finale wrap party for the beloved ABC series at Yamashiro in Hollywood on Saturday.

“We’ve all been crying all week,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s almost like saying goodbye to someone at the airport and not wanting to let go of the hug.”

While not usually one to cry, Davis, 54, said that it was impossible to keep up a tough exterior while filming the final episode.

“I really, really thought that I was going to be steely. No tears,” added the actress, who plays law professor Annalise Keating on the series. “I’m pretty tough. But just, you know, once again, when something is over you always reflect. You always reflect on how much everyone means to you.”

David added, “I had nine failed TV pilots before I did this show and this one hit. And of all the things I’ve done, The Help, Doubt, all the movies I’ve done, this is the thing that changed my career. This is the thing that changed the way people saw me.”

The emotion-filled celebration was also attended by her costars, including Billy Brown (Nate Lahey), Karla Souza (Laurel Castillo), Aja Naomi King (Michaela Pratt), Charlie Weber (Frank Delfino), Liza Weil (Bonnie Winterbottom), Matt McGorry (Asher Millstone), Jack Falahee (Connor Walsh) and Alfred Enoch (Wes Gibbins), whose character was unexpectedly killed off at the end of season 3.

Earlier in the day, Davis also shared several tributes to her costars, as she commemorated their final scenes together.

“#HTGAWM series wrap on the great @LizaWeil. What a jewel. The level of honesty and emotional depth has been a great contribution to this show and television. I LOVE you! See you down the road,” she wrote in one post, while in another she commemorated on her working relationship with the “amazing @KarlaSouza and the beautiful @RomeFlynn.”

“I will miss you as actors and people. I am blessed to have known you, to have worked beside you. My heart ❤️❤️😢,” Davis added alongside a third heartfelt tribute, specifically directed towards Enoch, Falahee and Conrad Ricamora.

Souza responded to Davis’ tribute, writing, “Love you so much Vee! Will definitely miss seeing your face every day!🙌🏽❤️ Congrats on ending this amazing journey.“

As she got dressed for the wrap party, Davis reflected on all of the “awesome memories” being a part of the series has given her. “Getting ready for the long goodbye,” she wrote alongside a smiling selfie. “What a ride this has been!”

How to Get Away with Murder is currently in its sixth and final season. The drama will return for a six-episode farewell, starting April 2.

The final season has followed Keating’s class through their last semester in law school — while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever.

Davis became the first woman of color to win an Emmy in the lead actress category in 2015 for her role as Keating. She also has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.

“I’ll miss Annalise Keating,” Davis told PEOPLE last year. “I don’t know if I’m going to meet someone like her again.”

How to Get Away with Murder returns on April 2.