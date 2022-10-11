Vinny Guadagnino got real about his struggles with pre-show anxiety during Monday's Disney+ night on Dancing with the Stars.

In the intro package ahead of his samba to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from Disney Pixar's movie Luca, Guadagnino opened up about how his intense desire to "prove" he belongs on the DWTS stage causes him to feel anxious. "I want to do a good job so badly," he added.

Later, the Jersey Shore star, 34, told reporters including PEOPLE about how he navigates his pre-show nerves. "It gets the best of me up until I hit the stage," said Guadagnino.

"Literally, I see his face change," added his partner Koko Iwasaki, 25, who is in her debut season as a pro dancer on the show.

"But that's part of it though," Guadagnino continued. "You can't try to tell your demons to go away."

While he revealed he's "good generally" when it comes to anxiety — "I'm a chill dude," said Guadagnino — this doesn't apply to stepping out on the DWTS dancefloor.

"This right here? It brings it out of me," admitted Guadagnino.

The key to moving past his pre-show nerves has been communication, said Iwasaki. According to her Guadagnino "laid it all on the table" one day, and that helped break through the ice.

"He laid it all out there and it made me understand," Iwasaki said. "It made me now know how to help and just be there for him. Even if he doesn't need it, if he needs it, I'm just here. It just helped our relationship, really."

Guadagnino and Iwasaki spoke to reporters on World Mental Health Day and fittingly the pair wanted to acknowledge how important it is to take care of your psychological welfare, regardless of whether you're dancing in front of millions of TV viewers each week.



"I think it's important for people to talk about their mental health, to share," Guadagnino said. "It really helps, instead of bottling it up inside."

He added that learning to cope with his DWTS anxiety is also helping him deal with "stress and nerves" in other arenas of his life. "I love going through this challenge," he added.

While he may have been grappling with some pre-show nerves, the Jersey Shore star had plenty to be excited about as his co-stars Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio cheered him on in the audience Monday.

"It's two different families now," he said of introducing them to the DWTS cast. "It felt really cool. And listen, I could do no wrong in front of them. You know, we've watched each other in our deepest, darkest moments, so this is just silly."

Iwasaki said she could tell how happy their support made Guadagnino, adding that they "brought the party" with their energy in the audience.

His friends seem to have brought him luck, too, as Guadagnino's samba earned him his first score of eight, Judge Len Goodman declared it "by far your best dance," noting how Guadagnino "danced it with control." All of the judges praised his improvement and focus, but still noted that his technique needed work.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.