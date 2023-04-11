Vinny Guadagnino Is Pumped to 'Show Some Skin' — Again! — in Short-but-Sexy Return to Chippendales Vegas

After selling out four shows in Las Vegas, which featured a steamy shower scene, the Jersey Shore star is gearing up for his fifth Chippendales run

By
Published on April 11, 2023 12:00 PM
Vinny Guadagnino chippendales return
Photo: James Smith

Vinny Guadagnino is ready strip down for Chippendales once again!

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star is set to return to the Las Vegas stage as celebrity host of the popular show, marking his fifth residency, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Guadagnino, who is occasionally referred to as the "Keto-Guido", will perform a six-week stint at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, which is set to kick off on Aug. 31 and run through Oct. 8.

"Being a part of Chippendales and getting the chance to host, dance, show some skin and see my fans up close and personal at one of the most iconic shows on the Strip is always a blast," Guadagnino said in a statement. "I can't wait to lead the party with my boys - Labor Day Weekend can't get here soon enough!"

Vinny Guadagnino chippendales return
James Smith

Guadagnino is no stranger to the Chippendales stage. The reality star's previous four engagements were sold out and featured a steamy shower scene.

Fans can expect Guadagnino to bring that same energy this time around, with a press release promising that he'll show off his "Italian stallion talents."

"Vinny's energy both on stage and off is always infectious — he truly is part of our family," said Chippendales Director of Operations, Katerina Tabakhov. "His insanely electric charisma takes ours how to another level and the audiences can't get enough of him!"

Vinny Guadagnino chippendales return
Denise Truscello/Getty

During his third run, Guadagnino opened up to PEOPLE about how he prepares for the revealing show.

"It just sucks," he admitted when asked about having to stay in shape for the role. "I cheat once in a while. Every week I have a little something now. That time, I'm never eating a carb, never eating any sugar. It's literally very strict. And I'm miserable."

He added, "But, it looks good in a thong."

As for who he goes to for a final nod of improvement on his physique, Guadagnino said it's none other than "myself."

"I'm the 'guest-host', so there's really no expectation to be a meathead or anything. I can go there and not be in shape. I can wear a tuxedo if I want. I choose to be in shape," he said.

Chippendales performs nightly at 8 p.m., with additional shows on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (dark Monday and Tuesday). Guadagnino's limited engagement includes Thursday through Sunday performances, with an additional 10:30 pm show added on Sunday nights.

More information can be found here.

