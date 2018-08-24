Vinny Guadagnino Clarifies Cheating Allegations: 'I Was Flirting with the Bottle Waitresses'

Vinny Guadagnino wants to set the record straight: He’s not a cheater.

Guadagnino addressed accusations that he cheated on then-girlfriend Elicea Shyann during a night out while filming the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation after he was seen flirting with bottle-service girls in the club.

After the episode aired, the reality star caught flak for his behavior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“I was really drunk in clubs and I was flirting with the bottle waitresses. I think every guy has done that in the past,” he told SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy on Friday. “If you guys really want to see a cheater, I can show you some.”

(Guadagnino and Shyann have since split.)

While Guadagnino admitted that his behavior was inappropriate, he said that only on a reality show is hitting on a girl while “blacked out” considered being unfaithful.

“On a reality show, that’s cheating, you can’t do that,” he says. “It’s definitely the wrong thing to do, but I wouldn’t call it cheating, though. To me, cheating is like hooking up with somebody.”

But Guadagnino’s costar and close friend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio jokingly repeated “he cheated” as he spoke.

Guadagnino said after the incident in the club, he immediately called his then-girlfriend to tell her what happened.

“Me and my girl were very secure to where I didn’t have to really hide who I was,” he explained. “I could have girl friends, I could do that.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley said that she agrees he didn’t cheat but understands why Shyann would be upset.

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Opens Up About Cheating on Sammi — and Her Decision to Skip the Reboot

“It’s the embarrassment factor,” she said. “It’s not if Vinny cheated, it’s the fact that 180 countries are going to see this girl, not even disrespected, but look disrespected. It changes the whole dynamic.”

After the episode aired, Guadagnino defended himself on social media.

“Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh,” he quipped. “Forget the guys who have side pieces, cheat on their wives, text, and f— girls…you’re nice to [the] waitress you cheat.”

“I’m a monster,” he continued. “I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people, be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal. I gave compliments to bottle girls on TV so I’m the worst man alive!”

No no I’m a monster . I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people , be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal . I gave compliments to bottle girls on tv so I’m the worst man alive ! Get it right https://t.co/DMl9OIO0L9 — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

Yep… i can give other girls drunk compliments and still love and be loyal to my girl.. and that wasn’t my phone it was the house itouch (we don’t have phones)so that we can all turn up again as a group. (While still remaining loyal)<-impossible right ?! https://t.co/erZ9owrLEY — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the season 1 premiere, Guadagnino admitted that the show put some strain on the relationship.

“Being away from each other is hard,” he said. “You disappear for like, a month, off the face of the earth. So it’s hard for any relationship.”

Asked if the two were still together, the reality star said no.

“I really care about that girl, but it was long-distance, so it’s very hard to keep up with it,” he said. “We just decided right now is not the best time, but I really do care about her.”

As for what he’s looking for in a partner?

“It helps when you really do find someone — like, oh, wow, this is someone that could stick around,” he said. “Because you know right away. Like, no, no, no, and when someone penetrates that, you’re like, ‘Woah — who’s this?’ And I’m picky, anyway. So you know if I’m interested in someone, it means a lot.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.