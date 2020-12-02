Vikings Final Ten Episodes to Premiere Exclusively on Prime Video

The final episodes of the Emmy-winning series will premiere on Dec. 30

The hit drama series Vikings has found a new home at Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video announced Wednesday that the final 10 episodes of the series, which is in its sixth season, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Ireland.

At the end of the month, Prime members in these countries will be able to stream the final 10 episodes at no additional cost to their membership. Fans who don't yet have a membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

The historical series, which aired the first part of the sixth and final season earlier this year, is a "family saga that tells the remarkable tales of the lives and epic adventures of the Nordic raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages," according to a recent release.

The first part of the sixth season finished with an epic battle between the Rus and Vikings.

According to the release, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) was last seen fighting for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), who was fighting with the Rus forces in an attempt to gain control of Norway.

In the upcoming episodes, there will be an additional conflict between the Rus and Vikings.

"While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before," the release reads. "And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning."

Vikings creator, executive producer, and sole writer Michael Hirst said in a statement that the upcoming series includes some of his "all-time favorite episodes."

"Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them," he added.