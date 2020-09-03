The actor opens up about his first sci-fi role and his quarantine company: "I’ve got a friend called Glenlivet, he’s stayed with me"

Vikings Alum Travis Fimmel on Raised by Wolves and Enjoying Quarantine on His Farm

Travis Fimmel's first foray into sci-fi is an impressive one. He's the star of the new HBO Max drama Raised by Wolves, executive produced by the genre's legendary director/producer Sir Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner).

"I’m not a Sci-fi guy, so it’s intriguing," Fimmel, 41, tells PEOPLE. "I didn’t need a pitch, Ridley asked me to do it and I was like, 'Yeah, of course.' Then I read the script, it’s very unique. He’s such a visionary, and I think it’s something no one has seen on TV before. He’s so creative. He puts you in an amazing world and he’s such a nice guy I loved working with him."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the futuristic series — about two androids tasked with raising human children — Fimmel plays the mysterious and formidable Marcus, a man with a troubled past.

"He's a survivalist and a former child soldier," the Vikings alumnus says. "He's always been on his own and meant to adapt and survive."

Image zoom Travis Fimmel in Raised by Wolves Coco Van Oppens Photography

Fimmel says he thoroughly enjoyed working with his child actors costars and was happy not to do his own stunts.

"I don’t love the action stuff at all, I’m lazy," he admits. "I don’t need to be a hero. I’m happy for the stunt guys to get paid do their thing."

Fimmel says although the first season will likely leave viewers with a few unanswered questions, "there's a nice arc, and where we finish at the end is very intriguing, and sets up the next season."

Meanwhile the Australian actor has been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic at home on his farm in Santa Clarita, California.

"I’ve got a friend called Glenlivet, he’s stayed with me," Fimmel jokes of his quarantine company. "No, I’ve got a little farm and it’s been a great chance to work on that, get a lot of stuff done. I haven’t learned Spanish or anything. Just enjoyed the opportunity to do stuff around here. I’ve got cattle and horses, that sort of stuff. I’ve made the most of it. I grew up a farm kid, so I love it."