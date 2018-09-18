Viewers Criticize Emmy Awards for 'Monochromatic' Results and Lack of Diversity

It may be early in the evening, but viewers are already expressing their frustrations about the lack of diversity at Monday night’s Emmy Awards.

Although there are diverse nominees, the first hour of the awards ceremony featured white actors and directors taking home statuettes. Henry Winkler, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Bill Hader, and Rachel Brosnahan all won for their work.

Host Michael Che noted “six awards, all white winners.” And during the opening performance, which featured Kate McKinnon and Kristen Bell, viewers questioned the choice to purposely discuss diversity, yet noticeably exclude a woman of color on stage.

No one said, "We're doing a satirical musical number about diversity, so maybe we should have a famous woman of color on stage?" No one? Ok. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 18, 2018

Following the Saturday Night Live actors’ racially-charged monologue, viewers were hoping more figures of color would win awards.

“Is every award intro going to talk about diversity while handing an award to a white person?” asked one Twitter user.

Another argued that Atlanta — which received 16 nominations, the most nods out of any comedy this year — was “getting robbed” by not winning any awards in the early results.

Is every award intro going to talk about diversity while handing an award to a white person? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/iupuoQmEQy — Peter Kavinsky's Beautiful Scar (@alexismclaren) September 18, 2018

So basically this is Atlanta: Gettin Robbed Season #Emmys — Travon Free (@Travon) September 18, 2018

Other users criticized the show for being hypocritical about their efforts to be diverse, noting that the winners were “monochromatic” and petitioned to start a trend for #EmmysSoWhite.

For all the self-congratulating and patting on the back the #EMMYs is doing tonight about how "diverse" it is, all the winners have been pretty monochromatic so far. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) September 18, 2018

So diversity in nominations but not winners #Emmys pic.twitter.com/6rkJl3biNq — Angel Skynard (@Txdoll83) September 18, 2018

Can we start the #EmmysSoWhite hashtag yet or is it still to early??? https://t.co/KRBCUb1abR — AFG… and still me (@FashionistaNo1) September 18, 2018

While presenting an award for best director for limited series, James Corden made reference to the viewers’ unhappiness, telling the audience, “Let’s get it trending, Emmys so white.”

#Emmys : “look at how diverse we are this year” Also #emmys : let’s give all the white people the trophies pic.twitter.com/VK6ejcsFU7 — m (@m1chaelsalvador) September 18, 2018