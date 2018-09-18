Viewers Criticize Emmy Awards for 'Monochromatic' Results and Lack of Diversity

It may be early in the evening, but viewers are already expressing their frustrations about the lack of diversity at Monday night’s Emmy Awards.
Although there are diverse nominees, the first hour of the awards ceremony featured white actors and directors taking home statuettes. Henry Winkler, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Bill Hader, and Rachel Brosnahan all won for their work.
Host Michael Che noted “six awards, all white winners.” And during the opening performance, which featured Kate McKinnon and Kristen Bell, viewers questioned the choice to purposely discuss diversity, yet noticeably exclude a woman of color on stage.
Following the Saturday Night Live actors’ racially-charged monologue, viewers were hoping more figures of color would win awards.
“Is every award intro going to talk about diversity while handing an award to a white person?” asked one Twitter user.
Another argued that Atlanta — which received 16 nominations, the most nods out of any comedy this year — was “getting robbed” by not winning any awards in the early results.
Other users criticized the show for being hypocritical about their efforts to be diverse, noting that the winners were “monochromatic” and petitioned to start a trend for #EmmysSoWhite.
While presenting an award for best director for limited series, James Corden made reference to the viewers’ unhappiness, telling the audience, “Let’s get it trending, Emmys so white.”
An hour into the ceremony, the first Black winner was acknowledged, with Regina King winning for outstanding lead actress in a limited series.
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.