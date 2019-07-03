The View Says All Co-Hosts Expected to Return After Report About Meghan McCain Feeling 'Caged'

Meghan McCain‘s time on The View isn’t coming to an end.

Following a report that suggested she’d leave the daytime talk show due to personal frustrations, the morning program released a statement denying her exit.

“The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” an ABC spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Earlier Wednesday morning, The Daily Beast reported that McCain, 34, is “feeling like a caged animal,” according to a source.

Another source told the outlet that she is feeling “so exhausted and defeated.”

The former Fox News contributor and daughter of late Sen. John McCain made her debut as a permanent co-host of The View in October 2017. She has since served as the conservative voice on the program and has often sparred with co-host Joy Behar over their diametrically opposed politics.

Most recently, McCain called Behar “bitch” during the June 19 episode while they traded words about President Donald Trump.

The panel had been discussing Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff a day prior, and McCain — no Trump fan — noted the enthusiasm of his base at the event. She cautioned the other hosts not to underestimate that, despite the president’s lack of a novel message to voters.

“Sometimes it’s not just that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates. That’s what’s going on,” McCain said.

As Behar, 76, asked repeatedly, “Who do they hate?” McCain grew frustrated.

“You know what, Joy. I really come here every day open-minded just trying to explain it, and it’s not a fun job for me every day,” she said. “I know you’re angry. I get that you’re angry that Trump’s president like a lot of people are, but I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem.”

McCain went on to describe herself as the show’s “sacrificial Republican,” and when Behar responded with a sarcastic-sounding “aww,” McCain shot back, “Oh don’t feel bad for me, bitch, I’m paid to do this, okay. Don’t feel bad for me.”

After co-host Sunny Hostin admonished, “Let’s not start calling each other bitches,” McCain replied, “Oh, Joy and I call each other bitch all the time.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg then quickly tossed to commercial.

Later in the episode, Behar and McCain brushed off the argument.

“So, I wrote a book called America, You Sexy Bitch. I love the word bitch. Joy and I call each other bitch all the time and text each other bitch,” McCain explained.

“We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine,” Behar said.

“I’m very straight in what I believe, and so is she, so we’re going to fight,” she said of McCain. “I don’t care if you call me a bitch.”

Despite tabloid reports of feuds off-camera between the pair, multiple sources have previously told PEOPLE that the women get along and are professional to one another.

“It’s The View and they will bicker with each other — because that’s what the show is,” a TV insider said in February. “And what works is the conflict. That’s what makes it interesting.”

“The truth is, Meghan and Joy like each other and get along more often than not. They just don’t agree on their politics,” the source said.

Addressing her relationships with the View women while on Watch What Happens Live last year, McCain said, “Quite frankly, nobody has time to continue the fight afterwards.”

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.