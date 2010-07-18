Vienna Girardi Celebrates Single Life with Las Vegas Party

As the deejay cranked Beyonce‘s Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” the newly single Vienna Girardi showed off her ringless finger Saturday night, and she seemed like she couldn t have been happier.

Just a few weeks after crying on television about the end of her relationship with Jake Pavelka, The Bachelor star headed to Las Vegas to host the Single and Fabulous party at Tao Beach and Palazzo Las Vegas s LAVO.

She was having a great time, a source said. She was smiling the whole day.

Though Girardi didn t grant media interviews, her friend, Miss Florida, Rachel Todd, told the LAVO crowd, I am so happy to see my best friend get her smile back.

Joined by MTV s Amber Lancaster and fellow Bachelor castmate Ashleigh Hunt, Girardi sipped Veuve Clicquot champagne and danced to the blend of hip hop and rock, getting most excited when Beyonce s hit came over the speakers. Shortly after, she offered free shots to bachelorettes in the crowd.

Earlier in the day at Tao Beach, Girardi, donning a white one-piece bathing suit, was also in the giving mood, handing out Hpnotiq shots to the tanned crowd.

Clearly embracing her life without Pavelka, Girardi privately toasted her friends by holding up a shot of liquor, saying, To being single. After downing the shot, she pumped her fist.