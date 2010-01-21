VIDEO: Real Housewife Tamra Barney: ‘I Have Regrets’

is no stranger to drama. Her fight with costarGretchen Rossi that started on season 4 of The Real Housewives of Orange Countykept right on going well into season 5, and despite their recent efforts to patch things up, Tamra admits the two will never be good friends. While she may not be repentant for their bickering — it does make for great TV — the reality star does regret airing out some of her family drama on the show. In an interview with PEOPLE, Tamra, who says she looks “emotionally drained” on the show, admits she said things to make her husband Simon mad. Now that he has filed for divorce citing infidelity and verbal abuse, both of which she denies, Tamra says, “When it comes to the family . . . there are maybe some thing I shouldn’t have said.”