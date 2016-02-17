Kim Kardashian West was scared she'd give birth to Saint "in the car"

Kim Kardashian Practices Rushing to the Hospital for Saint's Birth on KUWTK: 'The Unknown Scares Me'

Saint West‘s birth may have (mostly) gone off without a hitch, but Kim Kardashian West couldn’t help but fear for the worst.

In a new clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a very pregnant Kardashian West admits her labor fears to sister Kourtney Kardashian and pal Jonathan Cheban.

“I used to hear stories all the time, like, people couldn’t make it so they’d give birth on the front lawn of like some random person’s house,” Kardashian, 36, tells her younger sister.

Kardashian West, who looks visibly concerned, responds, “I know, I’ve heard all those stories too.”

Cheban suggests they map a route to the hospital from Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas home so Kim, 35, doesn’t “give birth in the car.”

The group rushes to the car, where Cheban takes the wheel.

“I can’t even begin to explain the anxiety that you have when you just don’t know when you’re gonna go into labor,” Kardashian West says. “They always say your second baby comes quicker, so I just hope I make it there in time. … The unknown just scares me.”

Saint, now 2 months, was born Dec. 5 in Los Angeles.

Kardashian West suffered from placenta accrete during delivery – the same condition she experienced while giving birth to daughter North, 2.

Also in the episode – this season’s finale – Kardashian West learns that construction on her and Kanye West‘s home is further delayed, and Scott Disick returns from rehab.