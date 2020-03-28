Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice & Victorious Cast Have Virtual Reunion for Show's 10-Year Anniversary

Image zoom Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram

It may not have been the 10-year celebration they had in mind, but the cast of Victorious still managed to reunite while social distancing.

On Friday, Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice — stars of the Nickelodeon show that ran from 2010 to 2013 — shared glimpses of the virtual reunion they had with their former castmates as the coronavirus outbreak prevented them from having an in-person gathering.

Aside from Grande, 26, who played Cat Valentine, and Justice, 27, who played Tori Vega, the digital get-together included Leon Thomas III (Andre), Matt Bennett (Robbie), Elizabeth Gillies (Jade), Avan Jogia (Beck), Daniella Monet (Trina), Eric Lange (Mr. Sikowitz) and the show’s creator Dan Schneider.

Sharing a screenshot of the video conference, Justice wrote on Instagram: “This made me happy 😊. 10 years later. Can’t even believe it. 🙏🏼” In the clip, Justice thanks fans and sends her well wishes amid the pandemic.

“We love you guys!” she said. “Thank you so much for supporting our show after all these years — 10 years, that’s absolutely insane. We hope that you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy. Sending you guys all our love in the world.”

The cast signed off on the chat by thanking viewers again, as Grande (who also posted decade-old behind-the-scenes videos from the set) blew a kiss to the camera and lifted her wine glass to cheers.

Gillies shared the screenshot on Instagram writing, “Simply the best,“ to which Grande commented, “the best night of my life.“

On Friday, Justice posted an emotional tribute to her fans and costars, reflecting on the show, which she started at age 17.

“10 years of Victorious!!! It’s actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday,” she began the caption, sharing a collection of throwback photos from the set. “I’ll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin’ happy!!!”

Justice said the show was life-changing, and that she is “so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people.”

“We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish,” she wrote. “Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it’s still enjoyed by so many of you. Thank you @danwarp for creating this magic 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼. I love you guys!!! #grateful.”

Grande — who continued to play her character in the spin-off series Sam & Cat — also marked the milestone anniversary on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for the mushiness but…. jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life,” wrote the “7 rings” singer. “I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings.”

Grande added: “…. I miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows.”

Justice commented on Grande’s post, writing: “Such a special time. Memories I will always cherish. Love u guys 🙏🏼”