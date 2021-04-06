Victoria Larson Talks Bullying Accusations and Bachelor Journey: 'I Wasn't Taking It Seriously'

The controversial Bachelor contestant says she "just wanted to have fun" during her time on the show

It didn't take long for self-proclaimed "queen" Victoria Larson to be labeled the villain of Matt James' season of The Bachelor earlier this year — but she seemingly has no regrets.

"I feel like a lot of the girls [on the show] were careful about what they said or [did]," the reality star, 28, said on Tuesday's episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "They wanted to present themselves well and like, yeah, I just wanted to have fun. It's a show. I wasn't taking it seriously. 'Cause, I mean, that's what it was."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Larson said she "absolutely" tried to push herself "to be more outgoing" because she was on TV, but started to let loose more after recognizing her lack of connection with James, 29.

"I think Matt is an amazing person. I definitely grew to appreciate him, but I didn't personally have that romantic spark or that, like, physical chemistry. I didn't feel it," she said. "So, I was just like, 'Okay, let's bring the queen. Like, let's just have fun with it.'"

THE BACHELOR Image zoom Matt James and Victoria Larson | Credit: Craig Sjodi/ ABC

Larson was eliminated by James during week four of the competition. During her time on the show, she regularly used harsh words and picked fights with her fellow contestants, though she claimed on Not Skinny But Not Fat that she had a "really good relationship with everyone" in the house. She also claimed she was "categorized" as a bully after "a buildup of things" she said that were considered to be "mean."

"I swear, like, I am a nice person, but I don't lead with that," she said. "I don't lead with looking for sympathy and using that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, James opened up about his decision to eliminate Larson from the show.

"It was an easy [decision]," the real estate broker said during an appearance on PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "When that information was made available to me about what was going on in the house, that type of name-calling and just blatant lies and rumors is unacceptable."

"If you're having to belittle someone else for you to shine, then those aren't the qualities I'm looking for in my wife," he added.