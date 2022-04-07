Victoria Larson, who was accused of bullying on season 25, said some people can be "purposefully rude to me [because] they think I'm an awful person"

Victoria Larson Says Appearing on The Bachelor Was 'Probably the Worst Experience of My Life'

Victoria Larson opened up about her time on The Bachelor and called it "the worst experience of my life."

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old answered fan questions on her Instagram Stories and revealed that appearing on the ABC franchise was an unenjoyable experience.

"However, I try and look with greater perspective," the reality star wrote, according to Us Weekly. "There are way more significant issues in the world and mine are minuscule in comparison. Focus on my blessings always."

Larson first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor in 2021 and was one of season 25's biggest villains, often comparing herself to a queen. That same summer, Larson appeared on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, during which she likened herself to a goddess.

Though she enjoyed being called a queen on the show, Larson said the word came with "such negative connotations" afterward. "But f— it, who doesn't love being called queen?" she wrote.

In another Story shared on Tuesday, Larson said being painted as a villain has impacted her life after the show.

"One of my favorite things is when people recognize me and are purposefully rude to me [because] they think I'm an awful person," Larson wrote, according to Us Weekly. "It's almost as great as the online trolls."

Larson was not well-liked by many of her fellow contestants on The Bachelor, with some calling her out for her actions and accusing her of bullying throughout the season.

After her Bachelor elimination, Larson apologized for her actions on the show in a January 2021 Instagram Story directed at her former castmates, according to E! News. At the time, the reality star said she would "hold myself accountable" and emphasized that she "can just do better next time."

"I think in my effort to make my opinions heard it may have been perceived as bullying by some," Larson wrote in January 2021, adding, "and I feel bad if my words or actions offended anyone. I take time each day to reflect and learn the lessons."

In another slide, at the time, Larson said she believes "it's important to learn from the past, live in the present, and to always move forward with a positive attitude," according to E! News. "We learn more each day about social media and how it impacts us. I just want to encourage us all to be more positive and supportive."

During an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April 2021, Larson said that she didn't take the show "seriously" and that she "just wanted to have fun."

"I think Matt is an amazing person. I definitely grew to appreciate him, but I didn't personally have that romantic spark or that, like, physical chemistry. I didn't feel it," she said. "So, I was just like, 'Okay, let's bring the queen. Like, let's just have fun with it.' "