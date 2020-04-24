Victoria Justice to Virtually Host New Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Special

Image zoom Victoria Justice Dave Kotinsky/Getty

In the wake of the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards being postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nickelodeon has something exciting in store for fans!

The network has announced that on Saturday, May 2, they will be virtually holding the "ultimate house party," revealing the first-ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, a brand-new special that will benefit No Kid Hungry and is being hosted by Victoria Justice.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to help millions of kids and families in the United States and around the world, that have been affected by childhood hunger and poverty.

Joining Justice — and fans tuning in for the event — will be a slew of A-list celebrities, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, and David Dobrik, JoJo Siwa and more.

The event will also feature a special appearance from cast members of The Avengers: Endgame, and a sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s new live-action series The Astronauts, from Imagine Entertainment. LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, honoring his passion to make positive changes in the world by giving back to his community through his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and other programs.

Image zoom Camila Cabello, Josh Gad, JoJo Siwa Michael Loccisano/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Andrew Toth/Getty

Nickelodeon's 33rd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were originally scheduled for March 22, however, they were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future," Nickelodeon said in a statement at the time, according to Billboard.

The awards show was set to take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and Grammy Award-winner Chance the Rapper was slated to host the evening.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will air on May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.