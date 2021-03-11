"We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?" she says of a potential reboot show

Victoria Justice Doesn't 'Want to Get Anyone's Hopes Up' About a Victorious Reboot: 'You Never Know'

Victoria Justice isn't ruling out a Victorious reboot — but she doesn't want to get fans' hopes up just yet.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actress/singer, 28, teased the possibility of reuniting with the cast of the Nickelodeon series (which ran from 2010 to 2013) for a reunion of sorts. While she said nothing is currently set, Justice said she'd be down to reprise her role as Tori Vega.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not saying that there haven't been discussions, but I'm just saying, who knows? I mean, at this time, I don't think that there are any concrete plans, [but] you never know what's going to happen in the future," said Justice.

"I don't want to get anyone's hopes up: There's nothing in the works, but I don't know," she added. "We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the show's premiere, last March, Justice posted an emotional tribute to her fans and costars, reflecting on Victorious, which she started at 17 years old.

"10 years of Victorious!!! It's actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday," she began the caption at the time, sharing a collection of throwback photos from the set. "I'll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin' happy!!!"

Justice said the show was life-changing, and that she is "so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people."