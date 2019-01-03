Victoria Gotti Fights Her Mob Boss Dad Over Forbidden Love in My Father's Daughter Trailer

Not every father approves of his daughter’s suitor — but then again, not every father is a notorious mobster.

PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer for Lifetime’s Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, and the TV movie depicts her struggle with dad John Gotti (who went to prison in 1992 for 13 murders, including the slaying of his Gambino family predecessor outside a New York steakhouse) over her relationship with high school sweetheart Carmine Agnello.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Carmine is not for you,” John (Maurice Benard) warns her.

RELATED: Victoria Gotti Admits Her Dad Was a Killer

“I like him!” Victoria (Chelsea Frei) insists.

“He’s a common street guy,” John growls.

But Victoria won’t back down: “And what do people say about you?”

Later, after marrying Carmine (they had three sons), she vows to reject the mafioso life, telling her husband, “I don’t want our family to have anything to do with that family.”

Unfortunately, they did. In her memoir, Victoria alleged that Carmine was abusive toward her, and she claimed she thought he was a legitimate businessman and did not know he was a member of her father’s crime family until 1998. After various scrapes with the law, he was charged with racketeering in arson in 2000, pleading guilty for a shorter sentence. Victoria and Carmine divorced in 2003, while he was in prison, and he was released in 2008.

John Gotti died of cancer in prison in 2002.

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter premieres Feb. 9 on Lifetime.