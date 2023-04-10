Victor Webster Files for Divorce from Wife Shantel VanSanten After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

The Hallmark couple had a trio of of wedding celebrations, beginning with a civil ceremony in August 2021

By
Stephanie Wenger
Published on April 10, 2023 08:56 PM
Photo: Shantel VanSanten/instagram

Hallmark couple Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster are calling it quits after less than two years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 50-year-old actor filed for divorce from the One Tree Hill alum, 37, in January and listed their date of separation as the 10th of that month.

The reason for the couple's split was not included in the filing.

Reps for VanSanten and Webster did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shantel VanSanten
Shantel VanSanten/Instagram

In 2021, the pair enjoyed a trio of wedding celebrations, beginning with an intimate and impromptu civil ceremony outside the Pasadena City Hall in California on Aug. 9 — her grandparents' wedding date, according to Brides.

"When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father's Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota," VanSanten told the outlet. "In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents' wedding date, August 9."

"The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace," she added. "They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn't perfect, but their love was always pure."

The second celebration took place in October in Napa, California, and the third in her hometown of Luverne, Minnesota so her elderly family could attend.

VanSanten and Webster got engaged in February 2020. Before that, they dated for four years after first meeting on the set of the Hallmark movie Love Blossoms in 2017.

"It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life," VanSanten told PEOPLE at the time of Webster's proposal. "And I can't wait to marry my best friend."

"Relationships aren't easy — you have to fight for it, you have to work at it," the For All Mankind star added. "We've done that and we've put in the work and now feel settled. I'm excited that we get to begin forever together."

