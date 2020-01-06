Former Football Star Victor Cruz Joins E!'s Pop of the Morning as Co-Host

E! has found its final Pop of the Morning co-host.

Former football star Victor Cruz has joined Pop of the Morning, the network announced Monday. Cruz joins Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie to host the 11 a.m. hour of the news show.

“It’s been a GIANT secret… but we need to introduce the new host of E!’s Pop of the Morning. Welcome to the team, Victor Cruz,” the network tweeted.

Cruz, 33, made his first appearance on the show’s inaugural broadcast Monday morning, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

“Thanks for having me. I’m excited to be with you two lovely people,” Cruz said. “I’m excited to talk to the people about what’s going on in the world. Pop of the Morning: have your brunch now with us.”

It’s been a GIANT secret… but we need to introduce the new host of E!’s Pop of the Morning. Welcome to the team, Victor Cruz @TeamVic! pic.twitter.com/CUrE1hNKNz — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

Cruz is a former wide receiver who signed with the New York Giants in 2010. With the team, he won Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots and made the 2012 Pro Bowl.

On Monday’s show, Cruz opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran.

“We’ve been together two years now and it’s just been great,” Cruz said. “I mean, she’s phenomenal. We have a blast together.”

Image zoom

But Cruz joked that there is one thing the couple has tension over — card games!

“We’re very competitive. And, we’re playing Uno and she just decides that she’s just gonna cheat,” he said. “I’m just like, ‘I’m sitting right here! I can see that you’re cheating.'”

Cruz is also the father of 8-year-old daughter Kennedy, from a previous relationship.

“She’s growing so fast,” Cruz said on the show. “This is the age where I just freeze her, just right now. And like, bring her back in 10 years and she’ll still be eight.”

Pop of the Morning airs weekdays at 11 a.m on E!