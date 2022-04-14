Steve Lodge got engaged to Janis Carlson three months after news broke that he and Vicki Gunvalson had split

Vicki Gunvalson Wishes Steve Lodge and His Wife 'the Best' on Their Wedding: 'Relieved It Wasn't Me'

Vicki Gunvalson is sending well wishes to her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge.

Two days after Lodge announced that he wed Janis Carlson, a third-grade school teacher, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared her thoughts on the retired police officer's marriage.

"People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé's recent marriage," Gunvalson, 60, tweeted on Wednesday. "Here it is…I wish them the best. I'm just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn't me at the altar with him."

On Monday, Lodge announced via Instagram that he tied the knot with Carlson.

"Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife," Lodge wrote alongside a video of himself and his bride sharing a kiss on their special day.

"All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge," he continued, before adding an array of hashtags, including, "#Married" and "#OneOfAKind."

Gunvalson and Lodge, 63, got engaged in April 2019 after being together for three years. The former couple announced the news via Instagram after Gunvalson posted a photo of the former couple smiling as she showed off the five-and-half-carat ring, resting one hand on her fiancé's chest.

"I said 'YES.' #engaged #happy #mylove," she captioned the post.

"We're so happy," Gunvalson told PEOPLE at the time. "He's an amazing guy and the proposal was perfect. I can't wait."

However, a source confirmed to PEOPLE last September the pair ended their engagement after two years.

The reality star later addressed the breakup via Instagram, writing, "The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on."

"There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," she shared.

Three months after news broke of their split, Lodge proposed to his now-wife in December 2021. "I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed," Lodge said in a statement at the time. "We will be married in April 2022."

"We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together," he added.